Read full article on original website
Related
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
msn.com
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Sometime In My 50s, I Became Invisible To Men. Here’s What I Didn't Expect To Feel.
“I started to have to say ‘Hello?’ at the register to get the cashier’s attention. ‘This is it,’ I thought. ‘I’ve become invisible.’”
So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons
At first, ankle deep, then wading deeper and deeper, a surge of waves crashed into my thighs as I braced against the tidal tug. My friends were on the beach, unfurling towels and applying sunscreen. I had no time for those chores. I wanted the ocean. I had never been...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships
I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.
This Woman Thinks She's "Too Unattractive" To Find Love — What Would You Tell Her To Do?
"Plenty of men want to be friends with me. Nobody will date me."
msn.com
Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them
Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.
American Friendships Are Changing: Only 1 in 10 Americans Say They Have Close Friends
Having friends might be more important than you think. Some studies show that having strong friendships has an impact on your physical health. It can decrease your risk of serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.
oprahdaily.com
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.
Elite Daily
My Situationship Broke Up With Me Unexpectedly. What Went Wrong?
Q: Hello, Hannah, I have just been in a “situationship” with a guy who has never been in a relationship before. Initially, I wondered what that meant for us, but when I asked him, he said we could take things as they come. So I decided to give it a shot. He took me on dates, would text me at midnight asking what I was up to, and would spontaneously take me out for drinks. We would hold hands, and sometimes he would randomly kiss me while watching a movie. I loved that he showed how much he wanted me.
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
boldsky.com
Born During Day Or At Night? Here's How It Matters In Astrology
Planetary positions can have its own influence on the personality of the child. But little do we know that the time of birth also has a say on our future and traits. See if you are born at the time that predicts success for you in your chosen endeavour. In case you are born between two slots of time and do not know what to choose, choose the one that resonates with your traits and behaviour patterns closely as that would match you best. Scroll down and find out more.
Boston Globe
Do we take a leap of faith?
What's your relationship/marriage/dating/cheating/snooping problem? Send it to [email protected] or fill out this form. Also, former letter writers, do you have an update for us? Where are you now? Tell us whether our advice helped. Email [email protected] with "update" in the subject line. We live in two different states...
The Top 5 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned About Divorce From Tony Robbins
Takeaways from Tony’s 'Unleash The Power Within' seminar. A divorce is a gut-wrenching experience. Throughout my three-year divorce process, I swore I wouldn’t allow myself to become bitter or angry. I’d seen it too many times. Besides, with nine children, I needed to be okay — fast. They were depending on me to hold it all together.
Comments / 0