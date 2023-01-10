(Neola) The 7-4 Tri-Center boys basketball team travels to Audubon on Friday to take on the Wheelers. We’ll have the game on 96.5 KSOM. Tri-Center coach Chad Harder has been impressed by Audubon. The Wheelers started 1-6, but have won three of their last four games. “Audubon is playing really well right now. They’ve come out of Christmas Break and have shot the ball well and are defending at a high level. Just playing good overall. They’ve got a really solid nucleus of guys with the Bauer twins (Carson and Collin) and Edward Miller. They have some really good role players after that. They are a team that can play with anybody. We know we have our work cut out for us.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO