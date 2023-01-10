Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

Jan. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of a suspect individual asleep at a gas pump. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brian Michael Wilder with illegal possession of a firearm and marijuana.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to Whitney Lane following from a text from an unknown source.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Trent Street following a report of a suspect entering a home and taking a lock box with medication inside. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Lane following a report of a damaged back windshield, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to Hopkins Road following a report of online harassment and threats. The case is closed by means other arrest.

Jan. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of a suspect entering an abandoned residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Rodrick Randall Evans.

Jan. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:14 a.m., deputies responded to Biltmore Drive following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Cassandra Renee Hicks and Eric Wayne Hicks.