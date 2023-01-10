ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating with DOJ

By Brett Samuels
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgQ4d_0k9aJLeL00

The White House is working with the Justice Department as it reviews classified documents from when President Biden served as vice president that were found in a private office last fall.

Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents in November and notified the National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning and has since referred the matter to the Justice Department for further investigation.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Sauber said.

The materials were first discovered at an office at the University of Pennsylvania in Washington while it was being cleaned out, Sauber said. Biden had used the office while he served as an honorary professor for the university from 2017 to 2019.

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives,” Sauber added. “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

The discovery of the documents was first reported by CBS News. The president and vice president are required under the Presidential Records Act to turn over documents to the National Archives for secure storage.

That classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president were not in possession of the National Archives is sure to ignite criticism from conservatives given former President Trump is under investigation for allegedly taking numerous classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida upon leaving the White House in 2021. During an unprecedented FBI search of the property, more than 100 documents were obtained that federal officials said were marked with varying degrees of classification.

In response to the news involving Biden, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “When will the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team storm one of Biden’s many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant?”

But one key difference was that Biden’s team quickly alerted the National Archives upon discovering the documents, while Trump was still in possession of his files until an FBI search in August.

“Attorneys for President Biden appear to have taken immediate and proper action to notify the National Archives about their discovery of a small handful of classified documents found in a locked cabinet at the Penn Biden Center so they could be returned to federal government custody,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said in a statement Monday evening.

Matthew Miller, a former Justice Department spokesperson during the Obama administration, tweeted, “Worth noting what former government officials have said since Mar a Lago raid: classified docs get mistakenly removed from government facilities fairly frequently. You report it, turn in the docs, the government does a damage assessment, and that is the end of it.”

“OR…you cover it up, lie about it repeatedly to the government, and force them to raid your premises to retrieve the docs (ie act like a sociopath), in which case you can expect a criminal charge,” Miller added.

—Updated at 8:58 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

Angela Cole gave a very positive update on the former NFL star’s status a week after he reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy