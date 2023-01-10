ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Russian troops continue to invade Soledar

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Russian troops invading Soledar and the push for Ukrainians to get tanks from other countries. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

