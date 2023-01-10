Gold House & CAPE Launch 2023 Gold List To Celebrate Top Asian Film Achievements And Guide Voters As Awards Seasons Takes Off

CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) debuted the third annual Gold List to guide voters ahead of the awards race by spotlighting and honoring the work of Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year, as voted on by the community’s top creatives and leaders.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with wins for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director (Daniels), Best Performance in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), with several honorable mentions.

RRR and Decision to Leave garnered five honors each across the major categories, with RRR winning Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu.” PIXAR’s Turning Red earned Best Animated Film; David Siev’s Bad Axe leads for Best Documentary; Dolly De Leon and Stephanie Hsu won for Breakout Performance, and Joyland rounded out the list with Breakout Independent Film.

In a year where Asian-helmed films continue to have commercial success—from Everything Everywhere All At Once landing as A24’s highest-grossing film and Turning Red launching as Disney+’s most-watched film premiere—the Gold List is pushing for recognition by the gatekeepers of Hollywood’s biggest awards.

Academy Award wins for Michelle Yeoh or Ke Huy Quan would make history again—no person of East, South, or Southeast Asian descent has ever won Best Actress, and the last (and only) actor of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor was Haing S. Ngor in 1984.

“Since its inception just 2 years ago, 15 Gold List honorees have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations,” says Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO of Gold House . “Chloé Zhao, Youn Yuh-jung, and Riz Ahmed’s history-making wins, to name a few, underscore why vehicles like the Gold List that celebrate the most impactful creative achievements from and among the Asian community are essential signals that generate new creative development, production, and distribution opportunities for traditionally unrecognized communities.”

“The tides of authentic representation and storytelling are gradually and steadily turning as illustrated by this year’s impressive list,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, Executive Director of CAPE. “While incredible films and performances led by diverse artists have long-existed, they were often overlooked by Hollywood. The Gold List was created to accelerate much-needed change during the awards season by highlighting the year’s best Asian-led films across mainstream and grassroots campaigns.”

Amplifying Asian talent during the awards race serves as an extension of the critical cultural consultation, next generation talent fellowships, and the #GoldOpen movement from the two organizations—collectively ensuring the authentic portrayal of Asian Pacific stories while propelling them to the top of the box office, including hits like Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite , and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Gold List spans 14 categories, and for the first time, adopted gender-neutral acting categories to be inclusive of nonbinary artists. Prominent leaders from the Gold Open Advisory Council , Gold House Members, CAPE Board Members and Advisors, and entertainment industry heavyweights consist of the Gold List voting body.

The full list of Gold List selections are below:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Honorable Mentions: Decision to Leave and RRR

Best Director

Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Honorable Mentions: Park Chan-wook ( Decision to Leave ) and S.S. Rajamouli ( RRR )

Best Performance in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Honorable Mentions: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. ( RRR ), Park Hae-il ( Decision to Leave ), Ram Charan ( RRR ), Song Kang-ho ( Broker ), Tang Wei ( Decision to Leave )

Best Performance in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Honorable Mentions : Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ), Gemma Chan ( Don’t Worry Darling ), Hong Chau ( The Whale ), Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All At Once ), Steven Yeun ( Nope )

Best Original Screenplay

Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Honorable Mentions: Domee Shi and Julia Cho ( Turning Red ) and Park Chan-wook and Jeong Seo-kyeong ( Decision to Leave )

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kazuo Ishiguro ( Living )

Honorable Mention: Kogonada ( After Yang )

Best Animated Feature

Turning Red

Honorable Mention: Inu-Oh and Run, Tiger, Run!

Best Documentary Feature

Bad Axe

Honorable Mentions: All That Breathes and Hidden Letters

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj ( RRR )

Honorable Mentions: “New Body Rhumba” by Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, and James Murphy ( White Noise ) and “This Is A Life” by Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Best Live Action Short

Moshari

Honorable Mentions: Lori and The Gift

Best Animated Short

Love, Dad

Honorable Mentions : 7 Lbs 8 Oz and Bird in the Peninsula

Best Documentary Short

38 At The Garden

Honorable Mentions: As Far As They Can Run and The Elephant Whisperers

Breakout Performance

Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ) and Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Breakout Independent Film

Joyland