Gold House & CAPE Launch 2023 Gold List To Celebrate Top Asian Film Achievements And Guide Voters As Awards Seasons Takes Off

By Valerie Complex
 3 days ago
CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) debuted the third annual Gold List to guide voters ahead of the awards race by spotlighting and honoring the work of Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year, as voted on by the community’s top creatives and leaders.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with wins for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director (Daniels), Best Performance in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), with several honorable mentions.

RRR and Decision to Leave garnered five honors each across the major categories, with RRR winning Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu.” PIXAR’s Turning Red earned Best Animated Film; David Siev’s Bad Axe leads for Best Documentary; Dolly De Leon and Stephanie Hsu won for Breakout Performance, and Joyland rounded out the list with Breakout Independent Film.

In a year where Asian-helmed films continue to have commercial success—from Everything Everywhere All At Once landing as A24’s highest-grossing film and Turning Red launching as Disney+’s most-watched film premiere—the Gold List is pushing for recognition by the gatekeepers of Hollywood’s biggest awards.

Academy Award wins for Michelle Yeoh or Ke Huy Quan would make history again—no person of East, South, or Southeast Asian descent has ever won Best Actress, and the last (and only) actor of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor was Haing S. Ngor in 1984.

“Since its inception just 2 years ago, 15 Gold List honorees have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations,” says Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO of Gold House . “Chloé Zhao, Youn Yuh-jung, and Riz Ahmed’s history-making wins, to name a few, underscore why vehicles like the Gold List that celebrate the most impactful creative achievements from and among the Asian community are essential signals that generate new creative development, production, and distribution opportunities for traditionally unrecognized communities.”

“The tides of authentic representation and storytelling are gradually and steadily turning as illustrated by this year’s impressive list,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, Executive Director of CAPE. “While incredible films and performances led by diverse artists have long-existed, they were often overlooked by Hollywood. The Gold List was created to accelerate much-needed change during the awards season by highlighting the year’s best Asian-led films across mainstream and grassroots campaigns.”

Amplifying Asian talent during the awards race serves as an extension of the critical cultural consultation, next generation talent fellowships, and the #GoldOpen movement from the two organizations—collectively ensuring the authentic portrayal of Asian Pacific stories while propelling them to the top of the box office, including hits like Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite , and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Gold List spans 14 categories, and for the first time, adopted gender-neutral acting categories to be inclusive of nonbinary artists. Prominent leaders from the Gold Open Advisory Council , Gold House Members, CAPE Board Members and Advisors, and entertainment industry heavyweights consist of the Gold List voting body.

The full list of Gold List selections are below:

Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Honorable Mentions: Decision to Leave and RRR

Best Director
Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )
Honorable Mentions: Park Chan-wook ( Decision to Leave ) and S.S. Rajamouli ( RRR )

Best Performance in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )
Honorable Mentions: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. ( RRR ), Park Hae-il ( Decision to Leave ), Ram Charan ( RRR ), Song Kang-ho ( Broker ), Tang Wei ( Decision to Leave )

Best Performance in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )
Honorable Mentions : Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ), Gemma Chan ( Don’t Worry Darling ), Hong Chau ( The Whale ), Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All At Once ), Steven Yeun ( Nope )

Best Original Screenplay
Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )
Honorable Mentions: Domee Shi and Julia Cho ( Turning Red ) and Park Chan-wook and Jeong Seo-kyeong ( Decision to Leave )

Best Adapted Screenplay
Kazuo Ishiguro ( Living )
Honorable Mention: Kogonada ( After Yang )

Best Animated Feature
Turning Red
Honorable Mention: Inu-Oh and Run, Tiger, Run!

Best Documentary Feature
Bad Axe
Honorable Mentions: All That Breathes and Hidden Letters

Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj ( RRR )
Honorable Mentions: “New Body Rhumba” by Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, and James Murphy ( White Noise ) and “This Is A Life” by Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Best Live Action Short
Moshari
Honorable Mentions: Lori and The Gift

Best Animated Short
Love, Dad
Honorable Mentions : 7 Lbs 8 Oz and Bird in the Peninsula

Best Documentary Short
38 At The Garden
Honorable Mentions: As Far As They Can Run and The Elephant Whisperers

Breakout Performance
Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ) and Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All At Once )

Breakout Independent Film
Joyland

‘Elvis’ Helmer Baz Luhrmann To Receive Harold Lloyd Award At AIS Lumiere Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has been tapped to receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award at the 2023 Lumiere Awards, which are taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10. Named after the iconic 20th century movie star who over the course of his career starred in almost 200 comedies — both before and after the transition from silent films to talkies —  the Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is a recognition of distinguished achievement in filmmaking. It’s presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, to directors who have marshaled technology to empower their storytelling. Past recipients of...
AFI Awards Bring Out The Best In The Season; ‘The Whale’ Rising?; Oscar’s Longshots Hoping For A Miracle – Notes On The Season

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale spoke a real truth about the money-making Hollywood awards machine as he opened the proceedings for Friday’s annual AFI Awards honoring the year’s best in movies in television as chosen by a distinguished jury. “This is the only event of its kind where you are informed of your honor and then not asked to pay to attend,” he said. Related Story AFI Awards Luncheon Photos: Baz Luhrmann, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis & More Related Story 'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: "We Will Miss...
‘Aftersun’: Read The Screenplay For Charlotte Wells’ Breakout Feature Film Debut

Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells has been on of this awards season’s biggest breakthroughs with her mesmerizing debut feature Aftersun. The pic debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May and has graced almost every major international film festival since, raking in a series of early awards-season wins. Wells’ impressive awards haul includes Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards. A24 scooped up the pic after its premiere in Cannes’ Critics’ Week lineup and...
Indeed, Lena Waithe & Hillman Grad Set Filmmakers For Third Cycle Of ‘Rising Voices’ Program

Indeed, actor Lena Waithe and her company Hillman Grad, and 271 Films have named the filmmakers chosen to participate in the third season of their program, Rising Voices. Those set for Rising Voices Season 3 are Ana Verde, Candace Ho, Hannah Bang, Jackie! Zhou, James Rogers III, Joey Xuetong Zhao, Justin Kim WooSŏk, Larry Owens, Maria Alvarez and Miguel Angel Caballero. Through the program, created to uncover, invest in and share stories created by BIPOC filmmakers across the U.S., each will be given a production budget of up to $100,000 to create a short film that will go on to premiere at...
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Tár’ Lead Dorian Awards Nominations

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once scored nine nominations and Focus Features’ Tár followed with seven to lead the way Thursday in film noms for the 14th annual Dorian Awards, bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The group, which honors the best of film and TV from mainstream to LGBTQIA+-focused fare, also nominated Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and another A24 pic, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, five times each. The above pics are joined in the group’s Film of the Year category by Universal’s The Fabelmans. Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar nominee The Power of the Dog won in...
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
Taiwanese Actor Kai Ko Suffers Serious Face Injury On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘Agent From Above’

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko is said to be recovering after being struck by a camera drone on the set of Agent From Above, Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language series. Ko’s agent told Taiwan’s local United Daily News that the actor suffered “serious facial disfigurement,” and his wound required 20 to 30 stitches. Ko is “recuperating and actively treating” his injury with the hope of returning to work “as soon as possible,” his agent added. The accident happened on December 27 on the Agent From Above set. The show is produced by Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production. A spokesperson for the production team...
CNN Unveils Overhaul Of Dayside Lineup With Anchor Trios, Emphasis On Breaking News And Events

CNN unveiled an overhaul of its dayside lineup on Wednesday, with plans for morning and afternoon blocks of programming that will each feature anchor trios while emphasizing more energetic breaking news and event coverage. The approach, the network indicated, would resemble the network’s special event coverage like election night, with a heavy use of graphics and standing anchors, along with ongoing updates from correspondents in the field. A recent example was the way that the network provided ongoing coverage last week of the House Speaker vote. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will anchor a standalone program, based in...
Michael Jackson Estate & Nicolas Cage Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “She Lit Up Every Room” – Update

UPDATE, with Michael Jackson Estate statement Actor Nicolas Cage and representatives for the Michael Jackson Estate paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, with Cage saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.” Presley was briefly married to Jackson in the mid-1990s, and to Cage in the early 2000s. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at...
Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ Renewed For 5 Years With Big Increase At ABC Stations

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is keeping hold of vowels, consonants and questions after renewing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. The Disney company’s owned and operated stations have ponied up a big increase to keep the long-running gameshows on their schedule. Deadline understands that it has renewed both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, for five years through the 2027-2028 season. This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season. It comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox...
Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...
