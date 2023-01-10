ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan jeweler fights back armed robbers threatening life but loses $1,000 in rings

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A Midtown jewelry store worker fought back against armed robbers threatening his life — but the crooks still managed to get away with $1,000 in rings, police said Tuesday.

The robbers changed their clothing after the heist to help evade capture but cops released surveillance images of them taken both before and after the robbery.

The crooks cased Ray’s Midtown Jewelry on Lexington Ave. near E. 45th St. for about half an hour before they stepped inside about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 4., cops said.

The gunman, racking his gun several times while his accomplice pulled out a can of pepper spray, threatened to shoot a 53-year-old worker if he didn’t open a display case, cops said.

But the employee fought back, tussling with the accomplice as the gunman smashed the glass display case with his gun.

The crooks ran off with $1,000 worth of rings, ditching their masks and changing their clothes, police said. But in racking the weapon, the gunman left behind ballistic evidence police recovered.

The worker wasn’t hurt.

Cops released the surveillance images of the suspects Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Daily News

Daily News

