Fears have been raised of further flooding in the UK, after 80mm of rain fell in less than 14 hours and more downpours on the way. South West England and Wales have been hit by torrential rain over the last 24 hours, with rivers overflowing and roads closed due to rising waters. And now the Met Office has issued a new warning for strong winds, going into Friday morning. The forecaster told The Independent Maerdy in south Wales saw 80mm of rainfall between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am Thursday morning.Nant yr Ysfa experienced 75mm at the same time,...

1 DAY AGO