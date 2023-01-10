Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Year-end storms bring heavy mountain snow
A pair of late-December storm systems moved ashore in the West, delivering heavy precipitation in the Pacific Coast States and significant snow from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the western slopes of the Rockies during the week of Dec. 25-31, according to the Jan. 3 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.
As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Winter storm to evolve into bomb cyclone as it produces a blizzard in Midwest
Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings have been issued across the Midwest ahead of a fierce storm system that is forecast to intensify rapidly and produce howling winds and heavy snow. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that time is running out to prepare for an expansive snowstorm that will unfold across parts...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
wtaj.com
Clouds thicken Wednesday followed by some rain Thursday
Wednesday will start off with some sunshine and it will be relatively chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s. Even though clouds thicken, temperatures in the afternoon will reach to the lower 40s in most locations. As a warm front approaches, there may be a shower in some spots near the Maryland border by morning.
Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds
More storms are coming through the Bay Area today and this weekend, which will likely cause more problems for the already battered region. Here's what to expect.
Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods
Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest and a separate storm slams California later this week. Meanwhile, record highs are expected across the Midwest, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
By Mike Saenz, Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford, CNN A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. Eight Western states are under The post With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through appeared first on KION546.
UK weather: Flooding fears after 80mm of rainfall as strong wind warning issued by Met Office
Fears have been raised of further flooding in the UK, after 80mm of rain fell in less than 14 hours and more downpours on the way. South West England and Wales have been hit by torrential rain over the last 24 hours, with rivers overflowing and roads closed due to rising waters. And now the Met Office has issued a new warning for strong winds, going into Friday morning. The forecaster told The Independent Maerdy in south Wales saw 80mm of rainfall between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am Thursday morning.Nant yr Ysfa experienced 75mm at the same time,...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Unfold in Southern US; Florida Could Experience Rain and Thunderstorms
The latest weather forecast said that Southern US would expect a blast of colder air until the end of the week. The forecast added that Florida residents could also notice chilly conditions, with rain and thunderstorms. As portions of the United States suffered from severe weather conditions, residents in Florida...
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Gusty showers arrive tonight but lots of sun Friday through Monday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: No sun to be had, but 50s aren’t bad. Today: Cloudy, a shower possible late afternoon. Highs: 53-57 Tonight: Rain with gusty winds. Lows: 42-46 Tomorrow: Clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-52 Forecast...
