ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Year-end storms bring heavy mountain snow

A pair of late-December storm systems moved ashore in the West, delivering heavy precipitation in the Pacific Coast States and significant snow from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the western slopes of the Rockies during the week of Dec. 25-31, according to the Jan. 3 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS News

Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.

As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaj.com

Clouds thicken Wednesday followed by some rain Thursday

Wednesday will start off with some sunshine and it will be relatively chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s. Even though clouds thicken, temperatures in the afternoon will reach to the lower 40s in most locations. As a warm front approaches, there may be a shower in some spots near the Maryland border by morning.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods

Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest and a separate storm slams California later this week. Meanwhile, record highs are expected across the Midwest, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through

By Mike Saenz, Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford, CNN A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. Eight Western states are under The post With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Flooding fears after 80mm of rainfall as strong wind warning issued by Met Office

Fears have been raised of further flooding in the UK, after 80mm of rain fell in less than 14 hours and more downpours on the way. South West England and Wales have been hit by torrential rain over the last 24 hours, with rivers overflowing and roads closed due to rising waters. And now the Met Office has issued a new warning for strong winds, going into Friday morning. The forecaster told The Independent Maerdy in south Wales saw 80mm of rainfall between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am Thursday morning.Nant yr Ysfa experienced 75mm at the same time,...
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions

Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
natureworldnews.com

Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes

A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy