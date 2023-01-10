ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Raises Given Tuesday to 17 Pottsgrove Administrators

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Seventeen Pottsgrove School District administrators were approved Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) by its school board to receive annual salary increases, according to a list provided by Superintendent Dr. David Finnerty. The raises were retroactive to Dec. 1, and represent a one-year administrative payroll cost of about $1.91 million for the group.
sanatogapost.com

Pottsgrove Board Honors Eight District Retirees

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Eight Pottsgrove School District employees who retired during the 2021-2022 academic year and earlier this month, and who provided a combined 112 years of service to its families and their colleagues, were honored Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) by the district Board of School Directors. Each was presented with the district’s new parting memento, the Pottsgrove apple.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Qualifying for Some School Meals May Get Easier

HARRISBURG PA – It could soon become easier for families in low-income households to ensure their students receive free or reduced-price meals in Pennsylvania schools. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that were selected Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in an expansion of a program evaluating the use of Medicaid eligibility data to recognize students who qualify for school meal subsidies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General

A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress

Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Regional Groundwater Use Remains ‘Sustainable’

WEST TRENTON NJ – Groundwater availability across southeastern Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas and states that make up the Delaware River Basin, is projected in a new report to be sufficiently sustainable through coming decades, the basin commission said Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). The basin includes the Schuylkill Valley sub-watershed,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

