Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO