sanatogapost.com
Raises Given Tuesday to 17 Pottsgrove Administrators
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Seventeen Pottsgrove School District administrators were approved Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) by its school board to receive annual salary increases, according to a list provided by Superintendent Dr. David Finnerty. The raises were retroactive to Dec. 1, and represent a one-year administrative payroll cost of about $1.91 million for the group.
Pa. high schools could start offering students K-12 education training next school year
Starting next school year, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education (CTE) option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the Commonwealth. Tomás Hanna, the state...
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Board Honors Eight District Retirees
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Eight Pottsgrove School District employees who retired during the 2021-2022 academic year and earlier this month, and who provided a combined 112 years of service to its families and their colleagues, were honored Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) by the district Board of School Directors. Each was presented with the district’s new parting memento, the Pottsgrove apple.
sanatogapost.com
Qualifying for Some School Meals May Get Easier
HARRISBURG PA – It could soon become easier for families in low-income households to ensure their students receive free or reduced-price meals in Pennsylvania schools. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that were selected Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in an expansion of a program evaluating the use of Medicaid eligibility data to recognize students who qualify for school meal subsidies.
Pa. governor nominates former state Sen. Pat Browne for his cabinet
Former state Senator Pat Browne has been tapped for a new job in Harrisburg. The Republican from Allentown was nominated Thursday to serve in the cabinet of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue, according to a news release. “I am humbled to have this opportunity to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
YAHOO!
Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General
A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
pasenategop.com
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting
HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.
sanatogapost.com
Regional Groundwater Use Remains ‘Sustainable’
WEST TRENTON NJ – Groundwater availability across southeastern Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas and states that make up the Delaware River Basin, is projected in a new report to be sufficiently sustainable through coming decades, the basin commission said Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). The basin includes the Schuylkill Valley sub-watershed,...
Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities
More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Ma…
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
WGAL
Pennsylvania man accused in University of Idaho murders to face preliminary hearing in June
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A Pennsylvania man charged with killing four University of Idaho students made a court appearance Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference. The preliminary hearing was set for June 26. Prosecutors will try to show...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
