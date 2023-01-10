Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD completes investigation into stabbing death. Case handed over to county attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The department has handed over the materials to the Linn County Attorney's Office who will then decide if charges are warranted. Walker, 29 of Cedar Rapids, was...
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Opening arguments to begin Friday in Alex Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments will begin Friday morning in the Alex Jackson triple murder trial. This comes after three days of jury selection at the Linn County Courthouse. Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mom, dad, and sister in June 2021 in Cedar...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
cbs2iowa.com
Opening statements, first testimonies on Friday in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — After three days of jury selection and witness interviews, the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents and sister officially began on Friday - including the playing of the 911 call that the man made to police the morning of the murders.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney gets CRPD's final report on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Cedar Rapids — The Linn County Attorney’s Office reports it has received the Cedar Rapids Police Department's final investigative file into the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on the investigation on Friday, after receiving CRPD's report on Thursday.
cbs2iowa.com
Family & friends call for CRPD to make an arrest in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Friends and family are calling for an arrest in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Those who know Walker took the streets outside Cedar Rapids Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now they feel investigators are not treating this homicide the same as cases involving a white...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
cbs2iowa.com
Mayor urges residents to respect the legal process in Devonna Walker investigation
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell released a statement Friday evening after police announced they'd completed their investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The Cedar Rapids Police Department concluded its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. The case is now in the hands of the Linn County...
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
cbs2iowa.com
Apartment fire under investigation less than 2 weeks after stabbing death at same complex
Cedar Rapids — An apartment fire is under investigation at the Cambridge Apartment Complex in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of North Towne Ct NE just before 2 a.m. Friday, and found a single apartment on fire. Crews were able to get...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Co. Sherriff's Office, Lark Brewing team up to release new beer
BLACK HAWK CO., Iowa — The Black Hawk Co. Sheriff's Office teamed up with Lark Brewing to release a beer to raise funds for the upcoming U.S. Police Canine Association (USPCA) Narcotics Detection Trials. The beer is called "Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale." The detection trials are hosted in Black...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Sherriff's Office arrests owner in connection to restaurant fire
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Central City on Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Linn Co. Sheriff's Office arrested the restaurant's current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. After Iowa Dept. of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's...
cbs2iowa.com
Violent crime up in Cedar Rapids while several other types of crime fall significantly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department show that violent crime in the city rose dramatically in 2022. The 13% increase over the five-year average was fueled mostly by cases of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, meaning the attack was pre-meditated or planned out.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Interstate Railroad: Truck Loading Facility in Iowa City one step closer
Iowa City — Thursday night, Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC (IAIS) announced they will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City's southeast industrial campus to construct a loading facility. IAIS is a Cedar Rapids-based railroad company that operates in the Midwest between the Chicago, Peoria, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Backpocket beer raises over $7K to help replant trees lost during derecho in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A local brewery has a beer that's raised thousands of dollars for derecho relief efforts. Backpocket Brewing collaborated on a Red IPA: Recovery Red IPA to raise money for the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids project. Their suppliers allowed them to donate 100% of...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage
Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and a charred colon. On March 11, 2020, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection, and cystoscopy.
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
cbs2iowa.com
School bus collides with car, minor injuries
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, as well as area ambulance, responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. Around 3:29 p.m., crews responded to the call at the intersection of N 10th St. and Eastview Ave. in Marion. A Linn-Mar school bus was driving...
Comments / 0