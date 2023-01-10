ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit

Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Interstate Railroad: Truck Loading Facility in Iowa City one step closer

Iowa City — Thursday night, Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC (IAIS) announced they will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City's southeast industrial campus to construct a loading facility. IAIS is a Cedar Rapids-based railroad company that operates in the Midwest between the Chicago, Peoria, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage

Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and a charred colon. On March 11, 2020, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection, and cystoscopy.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dies due to semi crash in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

School bus collides with car, minor injuries

MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, as well as area ambulance, responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. Around 3:29 p.m., crews responded to the call at the intersection of N 10th St. and Eastview Ave. in Marion. A Linn-Mar school bus was driving...
MARION, IA

