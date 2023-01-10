ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Community Foundation awards 15 Community Impact Grants totaling $439,083

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) recognized nonprofit organizations receiving competitive grants at its January 12 Community Impact Grant Awards reception. A total of $439,083 was awarded from the Foundation’s most recent competitive Community Impact Funding Initiative. “We are so proud to share...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Trooper from Freedom assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post

INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Donations help to protect Indiana’s rare and endangered wildlife

INDIANA – As the Nongame Wildlife Fund kicks off 2023 and continues working to protect Indiana’s rare and endangered wildlife for future generations, they reflected on how big of an impact individuals have made on conservation efforts in Indiana. The State Wildlife Grant program, authorized by Congress in...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford Park Outdoor Series Exploring Southern Indiana Caves

BEDFORD – This month’s Bedford Parks Outdoor Series program will feature southern Indiana’s cave. The program will be presented at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, by Carroll Ritter. Ritter who is a well-known outdoor education specialist will share his amazing adventures in the Indiana caves he...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners schedule meeting

BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hauck House/Commons Room. Accounting, Occupancy, Section 8/HCV, and Maintenance. Executive Director. New Business. Resolution 636-Public Housing ACOP Updates Chapter 3 Eligibility. Resolution 637-Maintenance & Repair Charges Update. Adjournment.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Local judges attend the State of Judiciary address

INDIANA – Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk and Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III attended the State of the Judiciary presented by Chief Justice Loretta Rush. The State of the Judiciary is presented annually before the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium

Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy