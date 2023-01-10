Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Community Foundation awards 15 Community Impact Grants totaling $439,083
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) recognized nonprofit organizations receiving competitive grants at its January 12 Community Impact Grant Awards reception. A total of $439,083 was awarded from the Foundation’s most recent competitive Community Impact Funding Initiative. “We are so proud to share...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Hills Food Bank creates SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Program with $100,000 grant from Feeding America
INDIANA – Hoosier Hills Food Bank is creating a new program that will identify people who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and assist them in applying for and obtaining them. A new SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Coordinator is charged with working through existing HHFB programs...
wbiw.com
Free help filing for benefits for Hoosier veterans, their dependents, and survivors event is Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier veterans, their dependents, and survivors who need help filing for their earned benefits, including home loans, pension, disability compensation, medical benefits, and discharge upgrades, can get help from accredited American Legion service officers this weekend. The event will be held Saturday, January 14, from 8 a.m....
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
wbiw.com
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to receive $20,000 grant from NEA to support Sphinx Series
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support concerts that are part of the Sphinx Series, which is sponsored by the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation.
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee – Team B will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B Meeting. Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet electronically for the purpose of...
wbiw.com
Trooper from Freedom assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post
INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Economic Growth Council hosting Workforce Coalition Stakeholders Meeting on Jan. 30
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council is hosting a Workforce Coalition Stakeholders Meeting at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center on Monday, January 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those attending will receive updates on community initiatives. Lunch will be provided. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
wbiw.com
Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
wbiw.com
Donations help to protect Indiana’s rare and endangered wildlife
INDIANA – As the Nongame Wildlife Fund kicks off 2023 and continues working to protect Indiana’s rare and endangered wildlife for future generations, they reflected on how big of an impact individuals have made on conservation efforts in Indiana. The State Wildlife Grant program, authorized by Congress in...
wbiw.com
Bedford Park Outdoor Series Exploring Southern Indiana Caves
BEDFORD – This month’s Bedford Parks Outdoor Series program will feature southern Indiana’s cave. The program will be presented at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, by Carroll Ritter. Ritter who is a well-known outdoor education specialist will share his amazing adventures in the Indiana caves he...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Franklin Central Junior High School
A police report shows that a 13-year-old boy was in possession of a pistol.
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners schedule meeting
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hauck House/Commons Room. Accounting, Occupancy, Section 8/HCV, and Maintenance. Executive Director. New Business. Resolution 636-Public Housing ACOP Updates Chapter 3 Eligibility. Resolution 637-Maintenance & Repair Charges Update. Adjournment.
wbiw.com
Local judges attend the State of Judiciary address
INDIANA – Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk and Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III attended the State of the Judiciary presented by Chief Justice Loretta Rush. The State of the Judiciary is presented annually before the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly...
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
