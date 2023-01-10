ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed his favorite play of 2022 regular season

By Ed Easton Jr.
 3 days ago
A regular season filled with memorable moments for the Kansas City Chiefs and their All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes has come to an end. The leading candidate for league MVP entertained millions with his play on the field in 2022, but each moment was so unique that it couldn’t be measured against another.

Mahomes’ highlight reel includes plays that helped him break the NFL’s season total yardage record held by Drew Brees for over 11 years. In a season in which Mahomes finished with 41 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, he picked one play that stood out from the rest. During Monday’s conversation with reporters, Mahomes spoke highly of a specific moment with running back Jerick McKinnon against the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

“Yeah, my favorite play probably would be the one to Jet (Jerick McKinnon) in Denver just because it was one where I legit did not think I was throwing the ball at all.” Said Mahomes, “I was just trying to get the ball out of my hands as quickly as possible and then seeing it on the tv copy of it and seeing how it looked, it looked sweet – so that would probably be my favorite play of this season so far.”

The connection between Mahomes and McKinnon has gained traction throughout the second half of the season. The duo is currently riding an impressive streak of receiving touchdowns in six-straight games. McKinnon earned the record for most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown by a running back during the Super Bowl era.

Mahomes responded without much hesitation about his favorite play, further cementing the bond he’s built with McKinnon and how genuinely excited he was for the improvised play.

