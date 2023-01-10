Read full article on original website
Watch SpaceX launch 51 Starlink internet satellites on Jan. 10 after delay
SpaceX plans to launch another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and you can watch the action live.
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX edges closer to first Starship orbital launch attempt
SEATTLE — SpaceX and its chief executive, Elon Musk, say the first orbital launch attempt of its Starship vehicle is approaching, but the company must first overcome both technical and regulatory obstacles. SpaceX tweeted Jan. 12 that it was moving ahead with a final series of tests of its...
A powerful solar flare hit Earth causing radio blackouts
A powerful solar flare hit Earth last week, causing a radio blackout over parts of Australia and the South Pacific last week, CNET reported. This is one of the most powerful flares seen since October last year and might be a sign of what is coming next. A solar flare...
AOL Corp
NASA says bright green comet will make its first appearance
It’s a celestial visitor that hasn’t passed through since Neanderthals walked the Earth. "You're seeing something nobody has seen for 47-48,000 years, when our ancestors may have said 'wow!'" said Dan Bartlett, amateur astrophotographer. The bright green comet with the funny name — "the name of the comet...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force official: To beat China, U.S. has to spend smarter
WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall last year rolled out a list of high-priority technologies, including space systems, where the Pentagon intends to pump more funding in order to stay ahead of China. These planned investments offer an unprecedented opportunity to “go after and harness commercial innovation from the space industry,” Col. Eric Felt, director of space architecture and integration, said Jan. 11.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
SpaceNews.com
Europe’s investment arm loans SES 300 million euros to bolster space industry
Jan. 11TAMPA, Fla. — The European Investment Bank (EIB) said Jan. 11 it is lending SES 300 million euros ($323 million) as part of efforts to increase the competitiveness of Europe’s space industry. The size of the seven-year loan, which the satellite operator said was secured “on attractive...
SpaceNews.com
NSF and SpaceX reach agreement to reduce Starlink effects on astronomy
SEATTLE — The National Science Foundation has reached an agreement with SpaceX to mitigate the effects of the company’s second-generation Starlink satellites on astronomy, even as another organization goes to court to block the constellation’s deployment. NSF, which funds operations of several major observatories, announced Jan. 10...
SpaceNews.com
Roscosmos to launch uncrewed Soyuz to replace damaged spacecraft at ISS
SEATTLE — Russia will launch a Soyuz spacecraft without a crew to the International Space Station in February after concluding a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there cannot safely return its crew to Earth. In a statement Jan. 11, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft...
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
watchers.news
X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3186 — CME produced
A major solar flare measuring X1.0 erupted from the newly-numbered Active Region 3186 on January 10, 2023. The event started at 22:39, peaked at 22:47, and ended at 22:52 UTC. This is the third X-class solar flare over the past 4 days, following X1.2 at 00:52 UTC on January 6 and X1.9 at 18:50 UTC on January 9 — the second strongest solar flare of Solar Cycle 25.
SpaceNews.com
NorthStar using Axelspace’s Earth-imaging satellites to monitor orbits
TAMPA, Fla. — Five Earth observation satellites from Japan’s Axelspace are helping NorthStar Earth and Space keep tabs on orbits ahead of the Canadian firm’s proposed Space Situational Awareness (SSA) constellation. An onboard software update has enabled the satellites to collect SSA data as they periodically travel...
CNET
SpaceX Set to Launch Falcon Heavy for US Space Force Mission This Weekend
The biggest rocket in the SpaceX stable is ready to take the US Space Force for a ride this Saturday. Elon Musk's rocket company plans to launch Falcon Heavy from Florida carrying a new communications satellite for the US military and a second, smaller satellite carrying a number of experimental payloads.
SpaceNews.com
Virgin Galactic restructures leadership as it prepares to resume flights
SEATTLE — As Virgin Galactic moves closer to resuming flights of its SpaceShipTwo suborbital vehicle, the company is reorganizing its leadership and parting ways with a senior executive. Virgin Galactic announced Jan. 12 that it was creating a “streamlined” management structure as it prepared to begin long-delayed commercial operations...
Ars Technica
New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago
Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
SpaceX's giant Starship rocket spotted from space by satellite (and poses for epic photos, too)
An Airbus satellite spotted SpaceX's huge Starship vehicle on the launch pad in South Texas being prepped for a landmark test flight.
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country.
