California State

SpaceNews.com

SpaceX edges closer to first Starship orbital launch attempt

SEATTLE — SpaceX and its chief executive, Elon Musk, say the first orbital launch attempt of its Starship vehicle is approaching, but the company must first overcome both technical and regulatory obstacles. SpaceX tweeted Jan. 12 that it was moving ahead with a final series of tests of its...
AOL Corp

NASA says bright green comet will make its first appearance

It’s a celestial visitor that hasn’t passed through since Neanderthals walked the Earth. "You're seeing something nobody has seen for 47-48,000 years, when our ancestors may have said 'wow!'" said Dan Bartlett, amateur astrophotographer. The bright green comet with the funny name — "the name of the comet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Space Force official: To beat China, U.S. has to spend smarter

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall last year rolled out a list of high-priority technologies, including space systems, where the Pentagon intends to pump more funding in order to stay ahead of China. These planned investments offer an unprecedented opportunity to “go after and harness commercial innovation from the space industry,” Col. Eric Felt, director of space architecture and integration, said Jan. 11.
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
SpaceNews.com

Europe’s investment arm loans SES 300 million euros to bolster space industry

Jan. 11TAMPA, Fla. — The European Investment Bank (EIB) said Jan. 11 it is lending SES 300 million euros ($323 million) as part of efforts to increase the competitiveness of Europe’s space industry. The size of the seven-year loan, which the satellite operator said was secured “on attractive...
SpaceNews.com

NSF and SpaceX reach agreement to reduce Starlink effects on astronomy

SEATTLE — The National Science Foundation has reached an agreement with SpaceX to mitigate the effects of the company’s second-generation Starlink satellites on astronomy, even as another organization goes to court to block the constellation’s deployment. NSF, which funds operations of several major observatories, announced Jan. 10...
SpaceNews.com

Roscosmos to launch uncrewed Soyuz to replace damaged spacecraft at ISS

SEATTLE — Russia will launch a Soyuz spacecraft without a crew to the International Space Station in February after concluding a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there cannot safely return its crew to Earth. In a statement Jan. 11, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft...
morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
watchers.news

X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3186 — CME produced

A major solar flare measuring X1.0 erupted from the newly-numbered Active Region 3186 on January 10, 2023. The event started at 22:39, peaked at 22:47, and ended at 22:52 UTC. This is the third X-class solar flare over the past 4 days, following X1.2 at 00:52 UTC on January 6 and X1.9 at 18:50 UTC on January 9 — the second strongest solar flare of Solar Cycle 25.
SpaceNews.com

NorthStar using Axelspace’s Earth-imaging satellites to monitor orbits

TAMPA, Fla. — Five Earth observation satellites from Japan’s Axelspace are helping NorthStar Earth and Space keep tabs on orbits ahead of the Canadian firm’s proposed Space Situational Awareness (SSA) constellation. An onboard software update has enabled the satellites to collect SSA data as they periodically travel...
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic restructures leadership as it prepares to resume flights

SEATTLE — As Virgin Galactic moves closer to resuming flights of its SpaceShipTwo suborbital vehicle, the company is reorganizing its leadership and parting ways with a senior executive. Virgin Galactic announced Jan. 12 that it was creating a “streamlined” management structure as it prepared to begin long-delayed commercial operations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago

Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...

