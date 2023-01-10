ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo

On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row

Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
