wdrb.com
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold
The redshirt freshman's breakout potential is beginning to come to fruition for the Cardinals.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
The Cardinals return home in hopes of claiming their first ACC win against the league's preseason favorites.
Brian Brohm Officially Returns to Louisville as OC/QB Coach
Like his older brother Jeff, the offensive coordinator for the Boilermakers is a Louisville native and former Cardinal.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
Louisville Drops Narrow Decision at Virginia Tech
The Cardinals were led by a season-high 29 points from Hailey Van Lith
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo
On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Churchill Downs paddock area completely gutted for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What was once the paddock at Churchill Downs is no more. Check out the footage above from where WLKY Chopper HD flew over the current construction site. The world-famous Louisville horse racing venue is in the middle of a massive $200 million renovation to redesign the area.
Dr. King's ties to Louisville
Recognizing Louisville's connections to Martin Luther King Jr. — including the March on Frankfort and A.D. King.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row
Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Wave 3
LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
WHAS11
