LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO