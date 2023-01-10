Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
Saraya Maintains That Toni Storm Will Be Her Tag Team Partner Tonight on AEW Dynamite
– While fans are speculating the recent announcement of Toni Storm as the tag team partner of Saraya tonight on AEW Dynamite being a bait and switch tactic, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch livestream (via WrestlingInc.com) that Storm is in fact her tag team partner for tonight’s show.
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
IWGP World Title To Be Defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi the week before will defend the title at the February 18th event, which airs on FITE TV. The challenger has not yet been revealed.
Notes From Today’s WWE Talent Meeting Before Smackdown
WWE held a meeting with talent at Friday’s episode of Smackdown as led by Triple H, and some notes from the meeting have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Triple H held the meeting and talked about the recent changes in the Board of Directors, where Vince McMahon is executive chairman again while Stephanie resigned, as well as the ruumors of a WWE sale.
Hamilton’s wXw We Love Wrestling #40 12.16.2022 Review
Peter Tihanyi pinned Icarus in 12:55 (***¼) Heisenberg pinned Rambo in 4:44 (**½) Ahura & Iva Kolasky submitted Baby Allison & Maggot in 11:12 (***) Massimo Pesca pinned Zafar Ameen in 6:18 (**½) Robert Dreissker pinned Orsi 10:39 (***) Elijah Blum pinned La Estrella in 10:17 (***)
Eddie Edwards Says He’ll Be Impact World Champion This Year, Talks Hard to Kill Match
Eddie Edwards believes he will regain the Impact World Championship in 2023. Edwards, who faces Jonathan Gresham on tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On a potential World Title reign this year: “I think so....
AXS Announces Broadcast Schedule For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV has announced the broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air on the network starting tomorrow. The show will air over the course of several episodes of NJPW on AXS. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES...
Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. * Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K * Cesar Duran’s latest...
