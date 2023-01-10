– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.

