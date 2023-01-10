ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Trail Cam Photos Capture Some Hilarious Things (And an ‘Alien’)

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
Did you know that 9&10 News has a Trail Cam Photo Gallery? These photos – submitted by people in the community – are always fun to look at. Especially when they show some funny moments! Like the deer “hiding” behind a tree, or a curious bear caught in the act. Or an alien?! (It looks like someone was pranking us with that particular photo.)

You can submit your own trail cam photos as well, whether they’re funny or simply interesting. Go to the photo gallery page and click on Submit Your Photo.

You also can submit sunset/sunrise photos, pet photos, weather photos and more. Find all of those galleries on this page.

