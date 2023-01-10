ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...

SAINT IGNATIUS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO