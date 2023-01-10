Read full article on original website
Suspect in Kalispell broom attack sentenced in Flathead County District Court
Jan. 13—A Kalispell woman accused of attacking a relative with a string trimmer in 2021 was back behind bars Thursday after being sentenced on a felony criminal endangerment charge in a separate case involving a broom. Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced Larissa Marie Sunell, 32, to four years, all suspended,...
Teen accused of shooting at father takes plea deal
Jan. 12—A teenager accused of shooting at his father during a disagreement in Columbia Falls over the summer has struck a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors initially charged Jeremiah Russell Rardon, 19, with assault with a weapon following his arrest in July. Rardon pleaded guilty in Flathead County District Court to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment on Jan. 5 after agreeing to the deal.
Man removed from shelter allegedly threatened staff with pole
Jan. 11—A man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an overnight shelter over the weekend now faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court. Kalispell Police officers arrested Ilya Paul Khmelev, 26, on Jan. 7 after he threatened a member of the facility's staff with a metal pole, court documents said. He armed himself with the roughly 3-foot piece of metal after employees escorted him off the premises for causing a disturbance, according to court documents.
Case dismissed against man facing assault with a weapon charge
Jan. 12—A Flathead County District Court judge has dismissed an assault with a weapon case against a Kalispell man after he entered into a deferred prosecution agreement. Prosecutors brought Tausten Buck Vialpando, 30, up on the felony charge after a June 23 roadside dispute. According to court documents, Vialpando confronted the occupants of another vehicle on Farm to Market Road after it sped past him. During the ensuing exchange, Vialpando allegedly struck one of the passengers on the head with his gun.
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
Flathead Electric acquires second methane-burning generator for county landfill
Jan. 13—Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) announced Jan. 9 the purchase of a second methane-burning generator to be installed at the Flathead County landfill. The Co-op installed its first generator at the dump site in 2009. Operating at roughly 90 percent of its 1.6 megawatt capacity, it typically generates enough electricity to power about 1,400 homes in the Flathead Valley, said utility spokesperson Courtney Stone.
Kalispell planning board looks at 400-unit apartment project
Jan. 13—The Kalispell Planning Board discussed the proposed Timberwolf Ridge apartment complex Tuesday during a work session. The development, proposed by James Barnett of Timberwolf Ridge LLC, would contain up to 400 multi-family dwelling units in six buildings. Constructed on six lots the project would include parking, recreational amenities including a clubhouse, and open space in the form of courtyards between the apartments. It is proposed to be constructed at 605 Stillwater Road at the intersection of Stillwater Road and Timberwolf Parkway.
Columbia Falls housing development again in front of planning board
Developer James Barnett has reduced the number proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.
Montarise brings new zoning change to Flathead County Planning Board
A subdivision between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the planning board in October returned before the board on Wednesday night.
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
Jan. 13—A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. "This is the same dog with different fleas," Joe DeCree told the board.
Flathead Forest Issues Final Decision Approving 1,005-Acre Spotted Bear Timber Sale
Flathead National Forest officials have completed the environmental assessment and signed a final decision notice approving a timber project involving 1,005 acres of commercial harvest and precommercial thinning just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station, near the Spotted Bear River’s confluence with the South Fork Flathead River, about 40 miles southeast of Hungry Horse.
