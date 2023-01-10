ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
New York Post

Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife

Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason

WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Claims He Was Joking About His Support For Dana White: ‘It’s The Kind Of Humor That We Like’

Sean O’Malley has responded to misleading headlines about his opinion on a recent controversial topic. The video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife exposed some people who believe White was justified in the violent action. O’Malley was mistakingly classified as one of those people after his comments on the BroMalley show, leading to disturbing headlines.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March

Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’

Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
worldboxingnews.net

Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death

Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 67’s Nassourdine Imavov

Short-notice replacement, Sean Strickland, will square off opposite rising contender, Nassourdine Imavov, this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Imavov joined the roster in 2020, a rare European prospect picked up in the midst of the pandemic. Though he showed off...
