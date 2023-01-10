Read full article on original website
GM Claimed The Number One Sales Spot From Toyota In 2022
General Motors moved 2,274,088 vehicles between its four US brands in 2022, a 2.5% increase from 2021. It is expected to generate an operating profit of roughly $13.3 billion. The American automotive giant was spurred on by substantial fourth-quarter sales amounting to 623,261 vehicles, up 41% year-on-year. The fourth quarter push also put GM at the number one sales spot in the US ahead of Toyota, which sold 2,108,458 units (down 9.6% from 2021).
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Avenir: First-Ever Pictures
The 2024 Buick Envista crossover is headed to North America, and it’ll offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, the upcoming 2024 Buick Envista Avenir was just caught testing in these first-ever photos. As we can see, this 2024 Buick Envista Avenir prototype is finished in white paint,...
gmauthority.com
These Four 2023 Buick Enclave Packages Are Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second-generation crossover, and introduces just a few updates before the third-generation Enclave is released for the 2024 calendar year. Today, GM Authority has learned that these option packages for the 2023 Enclave are now unavailable to order. Four LPO...
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
GM Faces a Brutal Year
A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About the Chevrolet Corvette EV
Launched for the 2020 model year, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette finally adopted a mid-engined layout, after years of speculation that Chevrolet would shift the engine’s location to behind the driver. While that finally silenced some voices around the car, speculation still remains about future Corvette drivetrains. With effect, the C8 platform might still bring a number of firsts to the Corvette line-up, including the first hybrid, the first electric, and the first all-wheel-drive powertrains. In this article, we’ll cover everything we know so far about the upcoming electrification of the Corvette brand, from the 2023 hybrid Corvette to the (gasp) four-door sedan and SUV models, which are likely coming with the next C9 generation.
gmauthority.com
GM’s All-New Wuling Bingo EV Revealed Before Official Debut
In addition to the recently launched new Wuling Air EV, General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture will continue its zero-emission vehicle offensive in China with the all-new Wuling Bingo EV just revealed before its official debut. Chinese authorities and media have both revealed many details of the all-new Wuling...
Detroit News
Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX
02-15 min: Interview with Chris Benjamin, VP Interior Design, Stellantis. Talking Ram Revolution EV Concept reveal at CES. 20-30: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, race writer, Hagerty. Talking Andretti Cadillac F1 team; Ken Block RIP. 30-33: Ad Break. 33-40: More with Cole Smith. 40-45: Interview with Matt Anderson, Historian, The...
Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today
Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Sales Jump 40 Percent In December 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 40 percent to 18,889 units in December 2022 compared to December 2021 results. Sales increased at all four GM brands, including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 36.19 percent 17,308 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 88.33 percent to 465 units.
MotorTrend Magazine
The First-Ever Electrified Chevrolet Corvette Hybrid Debuts Next Week
Back in December, we got a fairly substantial leak regarding the upcoming C8 Chevrolet Corvette hybrid that everyone has already tentatively dubbed the Corvette E-Ray. A new teaser released to Chevy's social channels today suggests the automaker will reveal its plans for an electrified Corvette this month, and it's already confirmed a few new details.
Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick
Are you in the market for a luxury SUV or crossover? Do you not care about the badge in the front of the car? If so, it could be a great time to buy a Buick. Here is why. The post Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
