Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Related
prescottenews.com
Prescott Police Officer Cited and Released for Impaired Driving
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prescott Police Detective Dillenbeck was involved in a minor, non-injury two vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Initial responding officers on scene made an observation of possible impairment with Detective Dillenbeck and requested a supervisor respond to the scene. As a result of the on-scene investigators observations, it was determined to have Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office respond to investigate the collision as well as the possibility of impaired driving.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
ycsoaz.gov
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 12, 2023) – Through collaborative efforts and investigation, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have taken Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana Ca. and Aurel Dumitru (24) unknown transient, into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County. YCSO, SPD, and PVPD have been working the case involving a small group of scammers selling fraudulent gold jewelry to unsuspecting victims across Yavapai County for almost 3 months. Yesterday, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect/s was seen at the Circle K on Hwy 69 and N Kings Hwy East in Prescott Valley. It was reported that a group of people were selling jewelry from the rear of the vehicle. PVPD Officers and the YCSO Detective on the case responded to the scene and were not surprised to find their two main suspects, Perianu and Dumitru at the location. Perianu has been booked on charges in relation to these cases within Yavapai County. Other Law Enforcement agencies are finalizing their cases where additional charges will be filed.
12news.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice. Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.
ycsoaz.gov
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME IN CAMP VERDE/RIMROCK, CHINO VALLEY, ASHFORK/SELIGMAN AREAS. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation of fraudulent sales of fake gold jewelry being sold as real in the Verde Valley, and more recently, Chino Valley and Ash Fork/Seligman areas. There have been multiple reports from citizens and a local jewelry store of an unknown suspect scamming people by approaching them with a sob story about why he needs money and offering to sell his “gold jewelry” to unsuspecting victims. YCSO would like to encourage our citizens and visitors to refrain from engaging in private sales of expensive goods during random encounters with strangers. These situations often pose a significant risk of malicious schemes designed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Don’t fall victim to this fake jewelry scheme occurring across Yavapai County.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
knau.org
Forest Servies resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott
The U.S. Forest Service has resumed the cleanup of abandoned mines east of Prescott. The project began in December 202 and was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines...
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
Comments / 3