ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 12, 2023) – Through collaborative efforts and investigation, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have taken Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana Ca. and Aurel Dumitru (24) unknown transient, into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County. YCSO, SPD, and PVPD have been working the case involving a small group of scammers selling fraudulent gold jewelry to unsuspecting victims across Yavapai County for almost 3 months. Yesterday, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect/s was seen at the Circle K on Hwy 69 and N Kings Hwy East in Prescott Valley. It was reported that a group of people were selling jewelry from the rear of the vehicle. PVPD Officers and the YCSO Detective on the case responded to the scene and were not surprised to find their two main suspects, Perianu and Dumitru at the location. Perianu has been booked on charges in relation to these cases within Yavapai County. Other Law Enforcement agencies are finalizing their cases where additional charges will be filed.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO