Missouri State

KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’

What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
