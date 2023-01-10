Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
