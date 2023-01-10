Read full article on original website
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
EFD battles blaze on Lafayette Street
Family Not At Home When Driver Crashes Into It
Henderson Police officers arrested a man Wednesday after he drove his car into a house on the 400 block of Ray Street. Driver 66 year old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was soon found by officers. Cunningham claims, when he came around the corner his power steering went out.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
Three arrested after police pursuit through Knox/Gibson Counties
GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a pursuit overnight. Indiana State Sergeant Todd Ringle says the incident started near Decker in Knox County when a trooper stopped a car for speeding. The trooper says that during the traffic stop, he could smell an odor of […]
Daviess County man dead after tree incident
One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident in Daviess County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday it received a call about a tree that had fallen on a subject. It happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday. First responders took the patient to the hospital where...
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant is officially set to reopen. This comes after the small business had to close for several months. First, they had a water leak in October and then a small electrical fire at the beginning of Dec., which forced them to close.
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but reportedly would […]
