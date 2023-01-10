ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Air National Guard member receives Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts after Kabul Airport bombing

An officer in the Minnesota Air National Guard was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross medal — the nation’s highest award for aerial achievement — over the weekend for rescuing troops during the evacuation of Afghanistan. Maj. Katie Lunning, a critical care nurse assigned to the 133 Airlift...
