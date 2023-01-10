Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Related
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
Teen boy charged after 15 armed carjackings, robberies in 7 hours
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after 11 armed carjackings last year and four armed robberies — all in a span of seven hours. The boy was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of 69th Place by the vehicular hijacking task force. He’s accused of taking...
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge, but nothing more, for man who allegedly shot a CTA bus passenger while killing another man in ‘self-defense’
Chicago police say they know who fatally shot a man outside a South Side liquor store and shot a woman who was sitting on a nearby CTA bus in December. But prosecutors refused to charge the suspect with shooting either person due to “self-defense,” according to court records and the man’s defense attorney.
Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Humboldt Park last year. Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner. Police allege he stabbed and battered a 29-year-old woman in the 1400 block of North Avers on Nov....
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage
A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
classichits106.com
Chicago man charged after over 300lbs of cannabis found during traffic stop
PRINCETON – A Chicago man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after a traffic stop in Bureau County on I-80. On Thursday afternoon, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor of Chicago, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of purported narcotics. After a search, authorities say they located 8 large duffle bags containing over 300lbs of purported cannabis. Taylor was taken to the Bureau County Jail with bond yet to be set.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
Man back in custody after allegedly kicking out window on Eisenhower, golf course manhunt
CHICAGO — A man is back in custody after he allegedly kicked out a police window on the Eisenhower and caused a manhunt at a West Side golf course. On Sept. 1, 2022, Devin Revels, 27, of Chicago, was accused of an alleged catalytic converter theft in Elmhurst. Revels,...
Up to $50K reward after postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
No injuries were reported.
CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart
CHICAGO — CPD reported of several armed robberies taking place near the University of Chicago campus in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the police, several university students were walking off-campus near the 1005 East 60th Street around 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown individuals armed with handguns. […]
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1