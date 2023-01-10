ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage

A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
classichits106.com

Chicago man charged after over 300lbs of cannabis found during traffic stop

PRINCETON – A Chicago man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after a traffic stop in Bureau County on I-80. On Thursday afternoon, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor of Chicago, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of purported narcotics. After a search, authorities say they located 8 large duffle bags containing over 300lbs of purported cannabis. Taylor was taken to the Bureau County Jail with bond yet to be set.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say

Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
JOLIET, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart

CHICAGO — CPD reported of several armed robberies taking place near the University of Chicago campus in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the police, several university students were walking off-campus near the 1005 East 60th Street around 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown individuals armed with handguns. […]
CHICAGO, IL
