Thundersnow; it almost sounds like the title of a James Bond movie! It’s actually a weather event that doesn’t happen very often around the globe. Because thundersnow; which is basically lightning that occurs during a snowstorm, is such a rare event, it can evoke a wide range of emotions. While I’m not aware of anyone crying at the onset of thundersnow, myself and at least half of North America remembers a famous television meteorologist’s emotional reaction to thundersnow. During a live segment while covering a snowstorm in Plymouth, Massachusetts for the Weather Channel on February 15, 2015, Jim Cantore became so excited about the lightning strikes that were occurring in the general vicinity, he went crazy, acting like he won the lottery. However, in his thrilling exclamations, he basically stated that he would trade in a 500-million-dollar jackpot for the combined, six thundersnow lightning strikes that occupied a brief period approximately 6 seconds in length!

