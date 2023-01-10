ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, MO

kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.

Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Military Academy Named 1 of the Best Schools in America

A Missouri school has been given a nice acknowledgement from a national site that recently ranked it as one of the better schools in America. The website Niche just released their 2023 best schools ranking. Yahoo News shared that Missouri Military Academy in Mexico was named as one of the best schools not just in the state, but also for all the United States. Impressive.
MEXICO, MO
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy Just Shattered a 25-Year-Old Mark for Highest Temperature

It's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot that Quincy, Illinois just posted the warmest temperature for this day in January ever. For January 3, 2023, Quincy, Illinois is the hottest it's ever been for this day on the calendar. The National Weather Service just shared the news on their Facebook page that the temperature of 65 just registered in Quincy today tops the previous record of 63 back in 1998.
QUINCY, IL
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois

There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
QUINCY, IL
Local Favorite BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March

The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
HANNIBAL, MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

