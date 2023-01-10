Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
Missouri Military Academy Named 1 of the Best Schools in America
A Missouri school has been given a nice acknowledgement from a national site that recently ranked it as one of the better schools in America. The website Niche just released their 2023 best schools ranking. Yahoo News shared that Missouri Military Academy in Mexico was named as one of the best schools not just in the state, but also for all the United States. Impressive.
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Quincy Just Shattered a 25-Year-Old Mark for Highest Temperature
It's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot that Quincy, Illinois just posted the warmest temperature for this day in January ever. For January 3, 2023, Quincy, Illinois is the hottest it's ever been for this day on the calendar. The National Weather Service just shared the news on their Facebook page that the temperature of 65 just registered in Quincy today tops the previous record of 63 back in 1998.
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
Local Favorite BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March
The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0