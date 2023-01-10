ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
How to earn money by selling on Poshmark

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Siegel's Bagelmania to host bagel eating competition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Siegel's Bagelmania will host some of the top-ranked eaters to set a bagel-eating world record this Sunday. The deli and bakery says the inaugural World Bagel Eating Championship will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in honor of National Bagel Day. Members of...
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
Water Street District in Henderson continues revitalization efforts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Water Street District continues to grow with new businesses opening, existing businesses expanding, and more people coming here to live. Architect Windham Kimsey could be called one of the visionaries in the revitalization efforts underway in the Water Street District. Kimsey moved to the...
The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
Downtown Las Vegas to host 41st annual MLK Parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The country will pause to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The 41st Martin Luther King Junior parade will be in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16. Street closures will start at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the parade will start...
Former Nevada Gov. Sisolak named Pritzker Fellow at University of Chicago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Chicago Institute of Politics says former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be a Pritzker Fellow for the winter and spring. Sisolak will lead seminars talking about his time as governor of Nevada, including how he addressed climate change, public education and governing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee Canyon prepares for next round of winter storms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More snow is on the way at Lee Canyon. The next winter storm is expected to bring between eight to sixteen inches of snow to the mountain over the holiday weekend, with winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
