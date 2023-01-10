Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
How to earn money by selling on Poshmark
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
Fremont Hotel celebrates opening of newly renovated food hall, FanDuel Sportsbook
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Fremont Hotel and Casino is celebrating a milestone in its expansion efforts following its new sportsbook and food hall opening. A ribbon-cutting event was hosted on Thursday for its all-new food hall, FanDuel Sportsbook. Boyd Gaming senior executives were in attendance as they gave...
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
Siegel's Bagelmania to host bagel eating competition in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Siegel's Bagelmania will host some of the top-ranked eaters to set a bagel-eating world record this Sunday. The deli and bakery says the inaugural World Bagel Eating Championship will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in honor of National Bagel Day. Members of...
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
Water Street District in Henderson continues revitalization efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Water Street District continues to grow with new businesses opening, existing businesses expanding, and more people coming here to live. Architect Windham Kimsey could be called one of the visionaries in the revitalization efforts underway in the Water Street District. Kimsey moved to the...
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
Desert Breeze Community Center to host 2nd annual ‘Spring Festival’
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Clark County is presenting the second annual "Spring Festival." The one-day festival will be at the Desert Breeze Community Center located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce three tour dates at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be making a stop in Las Vegas while on tour this spring. Live Nation announced the band has booked three dates at The Venetian Theatre on the Las Vegas Strip for Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 26 and 27.
Downtown Las Vegas to host 41st annual MLK Parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The country will pause to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The 41st Martin Luther King Junior parade will be in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16. Street closures will start at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the parade will start...
Former Nevada Gov. Sisolak named Pritzker Fellow at University of Chicago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Chicago Institute of Politics says former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be a Pritzker Fellow for the winter and spring. Sisolak will lead seminars talking about his time as governor of Nevada, including how he addressed climate change, public education and governing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee Canyon prepares for next round of winter storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More snow is on the way at Lee Canyon. The next winter storm is expected to bring between eight to sixteen inches of snow to the mountain over the holiday weekend, with winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Unsafe discharge of Las Vegas patient causes death, according to a lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit claims an 87-year-old woman was inappropriately discharged from Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in the middle of the night, which caused a chain reaction in events that caused her death. Marceil Scott was taken to the emergency department by her caretaker on New...
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
