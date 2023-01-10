ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Legislature begins 2023 session

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday will kick off their annual legislative session, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget, debating abortion ban exceptions and considering express toll lanes among other policy decisions.

In Tennessee, Republicans have supermajority control in both the House and Senate. However, GOP lawmakers have remained split on whether the state’s strict abortion ban should be tweaked.

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

Tennessee’s current ban, which went into effect upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade, does not have an explicit exemption for the mother’s life. Instead, it shifts the burden to the doctor to make a case in criminal court, if charged with a felony under the law, that an abortion was needed to save the mother’s life or to spare her from irreversible, severe impairment.

Meanwhile, a bill drawn up by GOP House and Senate majority leaders would ban medical providers from altering a child’s hormones or performing surgeries that enable them to present as a different gender.

The governor has prioritized plans to pay for roadwork to combat congestion in a state that continues to see its population boom.

Sullivan Co. native Jason Mumpower re-elected as Tennessee Comptroller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers re-elected Sullivan County native Jason Mumpower to serve as Comptroller of the Treasury. A release from the comptroller’s office states that members of the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives re-elected Mumpower on Wednesday during the Joint Convention of the 113th General Assembly. Mumpower, who hails from Bristol, is […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Harshbarger appointed to Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has been appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over several matters, including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, environmental quality, energy, as well as interstate and foreign commerce. “From the time I was elected, I’ve worked to identify ways to best represent […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Rep. Hawk files bill to change third-grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. David Hawk has filed a bill to modify the state’s controversial third-grade retention law. The Greeneville Republican filed House Bill 93 for introduction on Wednesday. If passed, it would give more control to local school systems in determining whether students should be held back. The retention law, which went into […]
TENNESSEE STATE
CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth releases 2022 State of the Child wellbeing report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) released its annual State of the Child report on Wednesday, highlighting what officials are calling a historic drop in childhood poverty rates. After compiling census data, TCCY determined that the state’s overall child poverty rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points between 2019 and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
BRISTOL, VA
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
