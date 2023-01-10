Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Red and Black
UGA to host parade, ceremony celebrating Bulldog national championship win
The University of Georgia will be hosting a parade and celebration ceremony honoring the Georgia Bulldogs second consecutive National Championship win and the team’s success in the 2022 season this Saturday. The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and move down Lumpkin Street towards Sanford Stadium. A Dawg Walk...
Red and Black
McConkey and Starks to appear at Academy Sports + Outdoors locations
On Friday, Jan. 13, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Malaki Starks will be appearing at two Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in celebration of Georgia’s 2023 national championship win against TCU. McConkey is scheduled to be at the Athens store on Atlanta Highway. Starks will be...
Red and Black
VIDEO: Athens Reacts To Back-to-back National Championships Wins
Athenians react to UGA's national championship win. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
Red and Black
Kirby Smart building lasting legacy at Georgia
In seven seasons, Kirby Smart has already become one of the most successful coaches in Georgia history. The Bulldogs are 81-15 since Smart took over and have won two national championships: 33-18 over Alabama in 2022 and 65-7 over TCU in 2023. When Smart was hired in 2015, he came...
Red and Black
Georgia defense continues 2021 season’s dominance
A year after eight Georgia defenders were selected in the NFL draft, including a record-setting five defenders who went in the first round, the Bulldogs were expected to regress some on the defensive side of the ball. While Georgia did take a step back from the record-setting defense it had...
Red and Black
Media availability: Head coach Mike White previews matchup with Mississippi State
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White commented in preparation for the team’s game against Mississippi State. The Mississippi State Bulldogs secured their first conference win of the season against Ole Miss on Jan. 7 with a record of 1-2 in SEC play. Mississippi State caused 15 total turnovers against Ole Miss, which caught the attention of White as he constructed a game plan for Georgia’s upcoming game against the SEC opponent on Jan. 11.
Red and Black
Stetson Bennett to visit Raising Cane’s in Athens
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be at Raising Cane’s on Baxter Street tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. to continue celebrating Georgia football’s win at the National Championship for the second year in a row. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd...
Red and Black
Malaki Starks serves up ‘The Mala-Pie’ on Jan. 12 at Your Pie
University of Georgia safety Malaki Starks served ‘The Mala-Pie’ at the Your Pie in Athens on Jan. 12 to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victory for the second year in a row. ‘The Mala-Pie,’ crafted by Starks himself, is a classic 24-pepperoni, shredded mozzarella and extra parmesan...
Red and Black
Chick-fil-A gives UGA $1.5 million for new youth development program
Chick-fil-A Inc. has pledged $1.5 million to The University of Georgia to support development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit to be hosted at UGA, according to a UGA press release. The program — Youth LEAD Georgia — “will provide college and career...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The B-52's close out farewell tour in Athens
New wave group The B-52's closed out their farewell tour entitled "The Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth" back where they started— in Athens, Georgia— on Tuesday night. The band performed to a sold out crowd at the Classic Center, after rescheduling the performance from November.
Red and Black
Footsteps Award winners announced, honors legacy of UGA’s first African American students
The University of Georgia awarded the annual 2023 Footsteps Award to Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas. The award recognizes graduates “following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students,” according to a UGA press release. The honor...
Red and Black
Athens weekend preview: Dolly Parton disco, blues rock, bridal show and more
The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Georgia Bridal Show, a Dolly Parton-inspired disco and plenty of live music. Friday, January 13. ROCK PUNK METAL SHOW. WHAT: Hear bands Velvet Willow, Way Past Cool and Here Be...
Red and Black
OPINION: Cheating is more than academic dishonesty
Once again, the campus of the University of Georgia is bustling with activity as students have returned for the spring semester. While the New Year with its fresh starts and renewal typically grant a feeling of optimism, the thought of facing another challenging semester likely leaves some students apprehensive. After a restful and relaxing break, the thought of assignments, deadlines and exams can easily fill one with dread rather than excitement.
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Bar Bruno and Baddies open in Five Points, new coffee shop, and more
Students are back on campus after winter break, and new Athens restaurants are welcoming them back to the Classic City. Bar Bruno has recently entered the Five Points food scene. The restaurant is described as a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine expert Greg Smolik and the team behind ZZ & Simones, according to their Instagram.
Red and Black
Athens to celebrate MLK Day with service, parade and music festival
On Monday, Jan. 16, Athens will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with service opportunities, a parade, music festival and hip-hop showcase to honor the civil rights figure. The festivities, hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, United Group of Artists and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, seek to promote service,...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission discusses infrastructure projects and gang crisis
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met on Thursday evening for their first session of the new year. They discussed the Barber Street Project Concept, the mall TAD, replacement of Fire Station #5, the gang crisis, and health services for inmates. Barber Street Project Concept. Transportation and Public Works Department...
Red and Black
Recipe: Molly’s Coffee Company's Cold Brew
Preparing a batch of this cold brew concentrate ahead of time makes it easy to get up and go on busy mornings. Stir the coffee and water until the grounds are completely wet. Leave in the refrigerator for 18 hours. Strain the concentrate using a cheese cloth or paper filter.
