When will the next round of rain hit Southern California?

By Travis Schlepp, Carlos Herrera, Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

A second wave of a powerful winter storm brought showers and thunderstorms across the Central Coast Tuesday, while light rain continued across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Roadways were flooded with rainwater or washed out entirely by debris and mud. Rain gushed down hillsides across the region, flooding homes and leaving vehicles stranded.

Flash flood warnings issued overnight and into early Tuesday morning were allowed to expire.

The weather service indicated there have already been “incredible” rainfall totals in Southern California so far, adding that showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday.

Residents in Montecito, the town adjacent to Santa Barbara that was once devastated by mudslides exactly five years prior , were allowed to return to their homes after mandatory evacuation orders were issued.

By early Tuesday afternoon, many of the most traveled highways that connect the Central Coast to Southern California were reopened, but more rain is on its way.

While the area will get a precipitation reprieve over the next several days, the chance for rain in the Los Angeles area returns on Saturday with a chance for spotty showers on the days leading up to the weekend.

The National Weather Service said two more storm systems will move into the region beginning Saturday and will stay through Monday.

Saturday’s storm is expected to be much weaker than this week’s, but it will still be a stronger-than-average winter storm that will bring measurable precipitation, including heavy rain into Saturday night.

Lower elevations could experience around one inch of rain Saturday, while higher elevations could see two to three inches.

Temperatures will be lower during Saturday’s storm, meaning snow could fall at as low as 4500 feet.

Sunday will see a weaker system approach the area and remain overnight. The NWS warns that while rain rates could be lower, this storm could remain in the area longer, possibly into Tuesday.

