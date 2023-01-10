Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 12th. This is the 21st day the low bridge has been closed to street/path users. SDOT offered a testing update Wednesday afternoon. SIGNAL CHANGES. ICYMI, we reported Tuesday on what’s happening with 35th/Avalon and two nearby signalized intersections. TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday
8:57 AM: Texters report an incident is blocking the Delridge onramp to the bridge. … SDOT says it’s a stalled vehicle. This is the 20th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. We’re awaiting word on what’s next after SDOT removed a leaky cylinder Sunday....
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT continues testing one-less-cylinder operation
(SDOT time-lapse video of Sunday’s cylinder removal) As we reported on Sunday, SDOT has removed the leaky turning cylinder from the West Seattle low bridge (aka Spokane Street Swing Bridge) and is now doing testing that will help determine how soon it can reopen to street/path traffic. From SDOT’s update this afternoon:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Street sinkhole in south Alki
Lola January 10, 2023 (11:41 am) Because the city does no street maintenance anymore on any Seattle Roads. Pothole Patrol is your only course of action anymore. I can’t tell you how many times I have sent stuff to them because of potholes or roads that are bad. https://seattle-cwiprod.motorolasolutions.com/cwi/tile.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset between the storms
Thanks to everyone who sent photos of tonight’s deep-pink sunset! The photo above is from Estelle Shives; below, from Brooke Gosztola:. (added) And from Mark Dale, looking toward Vashon and a Fauntleroy-bound ferry:. While today was sunny and dry, the rain is on its way back, according to the...
westseattleblog.com
Midday ferry meeting and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday
(This morning’s rainbow – photo sent by Susanna) From community meetings to nightlife, here’s a reminder of what’s yet to come on this Wednesday:. FERRY MEETING: 12:30 pm, you’re invited to the first of two community meetings for Washington State Ferries‘ winter updates, including the service-restoration plan (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is one of the routes awaiting full restoration). Register here to get the link.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low-bridge testing after cylinder removal
(SDOT photo, Sunday night) On Sunday we told you about the removal of a leaky 7 1/2-ton cylinder from the machine house of the West Seattle low bridge, now in its third week of closure to surface traffic. SDOT says it’s now testing “how the bridge works with a single cylinder,” and that means you might be seeing some bridge movement. This testing, according to SDOT, will enable them to “make an educated estimate of how much longer repairs will take.” The cylinder itself is to be overhauled at a hydraulic-repair shop.
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Art Walk, Crime Prevention Council, ‘Seattle Neon,’ more for your Thursday
That’s the venue list for the first West Seattle Art Walk of 2023 – which tops our reminder list of what’s happening in the hours ahead. You can enjoy art, drop in on artist receptions, and get food/drink specials at participating restaurant/bars, all starting at 5 pm and continuing until “late.” To see who’s having receptions and to preview some of this month’s featured art, see this roundup on the West Seattle Art Walk website.
westseattleblog.com
Private sewer overflow closes South Alki beaches
On January 10, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) responded to a sewer overflow due to a broken side sewer located along Beach Dr near Cormorant Cove. As a result, beaches in the area are closed to water activities, including Cormorant Cove as well as beach access between 61st Ave SW and SW Charlestown St.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: West Seattle Arcade on the way to Alki
The “for lease” signs are down at long-vacant 2758 Alki Avenue SW, formerly home to Top Pot Doughnuts (which closed two years ago) on the left side and a variety of short-lived food businesses on the right side. We discovered the new plan via city permit filings: The combined 3,200-square-foot space will become West Seattle Arcade. The proprietor is West Seattle resident Elyssa Cichy, who explained when contacted via email, “West Seattle Arcade will be a family-focused, modern arcade with birthday party space and awesome video games for all ages. We are planning on opening this Spring. Our family has lived in West Seattle for over a dozen years, and we are excited to bring something new and special to our community.” You can watch westseattlearcade.com for updates. Alki has had a mini-boom in family-focused businesses in recent years, with additions such as Outer Space Seattle and Seattle Early Learning Center.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft puts second city-owned EV charger out of service; stolen-car suspect arrested
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this evening:. THIEVES SHUT DOWN ANOTHER CHARGER: Thanks for the tips. Seattle City Light confirms that both of its electric-vehicle chargers on 39th SW are out of service because of theft. One charger’s cable was cut/stolen in November; now the same thing has happened to the other charger. And SCL’s Jenn Strang told WSB today the charger hit first was hit again last month: “The cables on the northern station at Alaska Junction were stolen in November and December and cables on the southern station were stolen between January 9th and 10th. Given that all cables have been lost at the Alaska Junction location, City Light was unfortunately forced to set these stations to unavailable.” So what’s the plan now? we asked: “In November, we submitted a request for a full contingent of replacement parts for both stations and still await delivery from the manufacturer. We are looking at solutions to help mitigate this issue moving forward, while also attempting to source replacement and back up parts to minimize downtime impacting our customers.” We also asked how widespread the problem is; Strang replied, “City Light has had cables stolen from 8 chargers in the last year, and we are seeing similar impacts to other public charging providers.”
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: South Delridge – January 11, 2023 10:25 am
We’re residents near 18th and Delridge in the White Center/South Delridge area – our cat that has gone missing (last sighted January 10th in the late afternoon). She is a black and white long-furred cat. If sighted or found, please contact (360)-860-1266 or (425)-301-0474. Call or text OK.
westseattleblog.com
Uninsured? Underinsured? Health help in Highland Park on Saturday
A health-insurance enrollment event at Highland Park Elementary 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (January 14th) is open to everyone and offering some services – health and otherwise – for people in need:. HEALTH INSURANCE. -Get enrolled into health insurance. -Find our health insurance options. -Apple Health Insurance (Children,...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle holdup suspect charged in 11 robberies; 2 other notes
SERIAL-ROBBERY CHARGES: On Friday night, we reported that police announced an arrest in the December 4th robbery of the 35th/Barton 7-11. Today, 22-year-old Ricardo F. Valencia-Alvarez was charged in that holdup and 10 others, and an alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval, was charged too; another alleged accomplice, Daniel A. Recinos, is already in jail and charged with multiple robberies. In the 95-page charging document filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, investigators detail a string of robberies, mostly at gas stations, in October, November, and December, in communities including Bellevue, Mercer Island, Kent, Renton, Redmond, and Maple Valley, as well as West Seattle, White Center, and Burien. The night we reported the 35th/Barton holdup, we noted that a Burien gas station had been held up a short time later by robbers who matched the description; that robbery yielded some key evidence – the clerk fired 11 shots at the robbers as they fled, and detectives say Valencia-Alvarez posted photos of the shot-up white BMW on social media, where he added, “We had just robbed the gas station too.”
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: ‘Shelter in place’ at Chief Sealth IHS, Denny IMS after what turned out to be ‘false report’
9:57 AM: We’re getting multiple reports that Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School are/have been in “shelter in place.” We’re checking with SPD; its Twitter call log classifies a call earlier this hour as “weapon”-related, but that only indicates what was reported, not necessarily what was found.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Alki Beach Pride launches coat/clothing drive
Help keep others warm for the rest of this winter! Here’s an invitation from Alki Beach Pride:. Do you have gently used teen/adult clothes & coats looking for a new home?. Alki Beach Pride is hosting a Coat & Clothing drive to help a cause that is close to our hearts, We would love the help of our community in donating at one of our many drop off locations.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Black – January 11, 2023 2:14 pm
BEAUTIFUL black cat with collar and a bell but no address. Showed up to our house around 1:30pm on Wednesday. Couldn’t take her in because of our other animals but trying to keep her close by. Found around Stevens and 39th Ave SW at 1:30pm. Jeff@(949)290-4350.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: West Seattleite Leesa Manion makes history in taking oath of office as King County Prosecuting Attorney
After 22 years at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, West Seattle resident Leesa Manion is its leader. She took the oath of office in a courthouse ceremony this afternoon, two months after she was elected with 58 percent of the vote. Manion makes triple history in ascending to the role – as the first woman and first person of color to serve as King County Prosecuting Attorney, and as the first Korean American elected to this type of job anywhere in the U.S. She was introduced by Ann Davison, who made history last year by becoming Seattle’s first female City Attorney:
westseattleblog.com
New leadership, 2 endorsements @ 34th District Democrats
Graham Murphy (right) is now the 34th DDs’ chair, winning the only contested seat of the night; David Toledo also ran for the spot. Murphy promised to lead the group forward as it prepares for two key election years – with an open City Council seat this year, and a presidential race next year.
