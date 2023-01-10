Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
floridainsider.com
Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents
Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
allaccess.com
Dana Taylor Is Leaving WOMX (Mix 105.1)/Orlando After 28 Years
AUDACY Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1)/ORLANDO Brand Manager/Morning Host DANA TAYLOR is heading out into the world to explore new opportunities after her final morning show TOMORROW (1/13). TAYLOR joined the station in 1994. ALL ACCESS spoke to DANA, who said, “This has been a wonderful time for me here...
fox35orlando.com
Jollibee opening first Central Florida location soon
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to experience Chickenjoy!. Jollibee, the famous Filipino fast-food chain, is opening its first Central Florida location in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The new restaurant will be located at 11891 E. Colonial Dr. near the University of Central Florida. "Jollibee specializes in all things fried...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net
Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week
When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
disneytips.com
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Lake Mary Location
Customers seeking relief after a flaming-hot meal can cool off with one of the brand’s varied milkshakes.
