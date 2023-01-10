Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, age 92, of Vidalia, died January 13, 2023, at Treutlen Health and Rehab Center in Soperton after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1930, she was a native of Toombs County and a 1948 graduate of Lyons High School. She moved to Montgomery County upon her marriage to Buford McDonald in 1951. She was a retired homemaker, grocery store worker, and seamstress. After retirement, she worked to care for her husband until his death, and continued forward from that point keeping a watchful eye over her family as matriarch. She was presently a member of Higgston Baptist Church and formerly a long-time member of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was quite creative in making quilt tops, pillows, dresses, or anything the family wanted or needed. She enjoyed being included in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known by her family and friends for her cooking skills. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Delma Franklin Garrett and Jocey Poole Garrett; siblings: Ann Garrett (infant), Gilbert Garrett, Juanita Garrett Braddy, Dean Garrett, and Cecil Garrett,

