Toombs County MatDawgs Roll to Area Dual Championship
Post-season is here for the Toombs County MatDawgs as they traveled to Brantley County to compete in the Area Dual Championship on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The MatDawgs came away from the weekend with two dual victories and an Area Championship Title. The Area Championships, hosted in Nahunta, GA by Brantley County, is the first step of the dual post-season. The first matchup was against Pierce County, and the MatDawgs posted a 48-22 victory. The MatDawgs moved to the finals against cross-town rival Vidalia High School. The MatDawgs once again came out on top against the Indians in a tough hard fought 45-22 battle.
Ms. Carolyn Holloway, Vidalia
Vincent R. Drummer Funeral announces the death of Ms. Carolyn Holloway age 67 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from Life Care Center in Fitzgerald, GA. Carolyn Holloway was born July 6, 1955 to the late Ola Mae Holloway Dupree and Johnny Mason. She attended...
Williamsburg Landing, Wayne County
Near this location on the Sansavilla Bluff* of the lower Altamaha River, circa 1737, it is believed that Coosaponakeesa operated a trading post in proximity to an early frontier garrison of Georgia Rangers known as Fort Mount Venture. Coosaponakeesa, known by her English name, Mary Musgrove (c. 1700-c.1763), was the most important woman in the early history of the colony, her assistance to General Oglethorpe integral to its very existence. Her English and Creek heritage uniquely positioned her for work as a translator and entrepreneur, bridging the gap between the Native American world and European settlers. Andrew K. Frank suggests…As Pocahontas was to the Jamestown colony and Sacagawea was to the Lewis and Clark expedition, so was Musgrove to the burgeoning Georgia colony.
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Davis Carroll, Vidalia
Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Davis Carroll, age 92, of Vidalia, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Toombs County, a 1947 graduate of Vidalia High School, and she attended business college in Atlanta. She retired after more than thirty years as Senior Customer Service Representative with Georgia Power, but continued her involvement with the company as a Georgia Power Ambassador. After retirement, she worked with her husband, Randall Carroll, until his death, and later she worked with her son, Terry’s Contract Flooring, for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vidalia and she enjoyed reading, canning, nature, and being outdoors. She was known by her family and friends for her homemade apple tarts and lady fingers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall E. Carroll; parents, Cannie Swain Davis and Catherine Phillips Davis; six siblings, Ennis Davis, Gerald Davis, Kenneth Davis, Elizabeth New, Edna Yarbough and Carolyn Davis.
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, Vidalia
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, age 92, of Vidalia, died January 13, 2023, at Treutlen Health and Rehab Center in Soperton after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1930, she was a native of Toombs County and a 1948 graduate of Lyons High School. She moved to Montgomery County upon her marriage to Buford McDonald in 1951. She was a retired homemaker, grocery store worker, and seamstress. After retirement, she worked to care for her husband until his death, and continued forward from that point keeping a watchful eye over her family as matriarch. She was presently a member of Higgston Baptist Church and formerly a long-time member of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was quite creative in making quilt tops, pillows, dresses, or anything the family wanted or needed. She enjoyed being included in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known by her family and friends for her cooking skills. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Delma Franklin Garrett and Jocey Poole Garrett; siblings: Ann Garrett (infant), Gilbert Garrett, Juanita Garrett Braddy, Dean Garrett, and Cecil Garrett,
Area Residents Indicted In Operation Ghost Bust
Seven area individuals are named in the largest ever indictment in the Southern District of Georgia. Wednesday afternoon, a multi-agency news conference was held in Glynn County where the announcement of federal indictments against 76 defendants tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang were unsealed. Those indictments include allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug over doses, as well as a drug trafficking conspiracy that large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illegal narcotics were being distributed in the Glynn County area.
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., Vidalia
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Austell, Georgia living most of his life in Houston, Texas before moving to Vidalia six years ago. Michael graduated from Astronaut High School Class of 1981, and was employed as a boiler maker for many years. He attended Temple Baptist Church in Florida. Michael loved to fish, work in the yards, gardening, going to the races and he especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry T. Meadows and Eva Carolyn Brice Thomas; and a sister, Deborah Marie Watson.
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
