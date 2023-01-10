Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Wong steals show but No. 5 Auburn shines in spots at No. 2 Florida
Florida’s Leanne Wong won the all-around, upsetting her teammate Trinity Thomas and Auburn superstar Suni Lee — but the Tigers got plenty to bring home too from the top-five throwdown in Gainesville on Friday night. No. 5 Auburn scored a 197.200 on the road, behind No. 2 Florida’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Chris Moore not expected to practice Friday; status for Mississippi State game unclear
Auburn forward Chris Moore has not practiced this week, head coach Bruce Pearl said, and he’s not expected to practice Friday — one day before the Tigers’ matchup with Mississippi State. Pearl did not give an estimate or timeline for Moore’s return to play. On Tuesday,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Niffer's Place holding contest to add menu item named for Cadillac Williams
As if Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ Auburn legacy wasn’t big enough, the famed running back and former interim head football coach is set to receive another accolade this year — his own menu item at Niffer’s Place. Niffer’s tweeted Wednesday that it is holding a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Edward Seibold, man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders, denied parole again
MONTGOMERY — Edward Seibold, the man found guilty of slaying three innocent girls in 1967, will remain behind bars for at least another five years until he comes up for parole again in 2028. That was the decision that came down Wednesday morning at Seibold’s parole hearing. The decision...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika to hold election in February for tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools
The City of Opelika has scheduled a special election on Feb. 28 for citizens to vote on a tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools. “It’s not a new tax. It’s a renewal of a tax that’s currently in place, and this tax is then being collected and given to the Opelika school system,” said Eddie Smith, Opelika City Council president and Ward 4 councilman.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Susan Anderson: Anticipation, delay and finally ...
‘Gramma! We’re coming to Opelika for Christmas!”. So thankful for the enthusiasm of our 5-year-old grandson. No matter that his exclamation began several weeks before Christmas, and every day since, even with Christmas Day behind us. Perhaps it’s a good thing he can’t read the calendar yet.
Comments / 0