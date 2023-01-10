Read full article on original website
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton City Council discusses homeless situation in the city
LINCOLNTON – Council Member Christine Poinsette requested that a discussion on the homeless situation in downtown Lincolnton be put on the agenda at the most recent meeting of the Lincolnton City Council. “I was getting calls, but I’m on Facebook and there was a whole discussion about the city...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews Police Department plans to correct inaccurate crime statistics
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department plans to correct inaccurate crime statistics reported to the public from 2018 to 2022 following an internal personnel investigation by the US ISS Agency. One month into her role as town manager, Becky Hawke initiated the investigation based on what she described as...
North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
power98fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s been fundraising for.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV investigation into a local charity has found no evidence the organization has made any contributions to the police department it was created to help. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any...
‘It was broken’: Videos show LaserShip delivery workers throwing packages
HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory family says delivery workers with a company Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has been investigating for more than a year were rough with their packages and they caught it on camera. Isaias Alvarez shared three doorbell videos with Stoogenke. In the first video, you...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
wccbcharlotte.com
Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lifelong Lincolnton resident receives a Key to the City
LINCOLNTON – A lifelong Lincolnton resident who worked for the City of Lincolnton for 49 years, 14 of them as the Lincolnton Police Chief was given the Key to the City at last Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting. Terry Burgin was also recently appointed as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Arrested Overnight
Hickory Police arrested 23-year old Terrell Martese Williams of Hickory Thursday evening. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Williams was also cited on felony probation charges and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.
Rockingham Police accuse 5 of camping at Browder Park; drugs reportedly found
ROCKINGHAM — Five people are facing charges after allegedly setting up camp at a local park. According to police reports, officers with the Rockingham Police Department responded to Browder Park around 11:20 a.m. Jan. 7 after receiving a call of a suspicious person. Officers reportedly found five people —...
