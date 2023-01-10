Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
TechCrunch
AWS partners with Avalanche to scale blockchain solutions for enterprises, governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs, the company building out layer-1 blockchain Avalanche, to help scale blockchain adoption across enterprises, institutions and governments, the two firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain is inevitable,” Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said...
TechCrunch
The Guardian confirms ransomware attack stole employee data
The Guardian confirmed the data breach in an update emailed to staff on Wednesday, which the newspaper reported shortly after. The email, signed by the news outlet’s chief executive Anna Bateson and editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, told employees that the cyberattack involved “unauthorised third-party access to parts of our network,” and was likely triggered by a phishing attempt, but they did not elaborate further.
TechCrunch
Is ChatGPT a cybersecurity threat?
Not only have ChatGPT’s human-like abilities taken the internet by storm, but it has also set a number of industries on edge: a New York school banned ChatGPT over fears that it could be used to cheat, copywriters are already being replaced, and reports claim Google is so alarmed by ChatGPT’s capabilities that it issued a “code red” to ensure the survival of the company’s search business.
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
TechCrunch
Twitter is considering selling usernames through online auctions, new report claims
The report says engineers at the company have considered organizing online auctions where people can bid for usernames, also known as handles. The potential new revenue stream has been discussed since at least December. It’s unknown if the idea will come to fruition, and if it does, it’s unclear if the plan will affect all usernames or only some of them.
TechCrunch
OpenAI begins piloting ChatGPT Professional, a premium version of its viral chatbot
The monetized version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional, apparently. That’s according to a waitlist link OpenAI posted in the Discord server, which asks a range of questions about payment preferences including “At what price (per month) would you consider ChatGPT to be so expensive that you would not consider buying it?”
TechCrunch
India’s Jio says it has rolled out 5G to over 100 cities in 100 days
The firm said on Wednesday that its 5G network is now live across at least one city each in 18 Indian states. Bharti Airtel, Jio Platform’s chief rival in India, in comparison has extended 5G to about 30 cities, it said earlier Wednesday. India, the world’s second largest wireless...
TechCrunch
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
TechCrunch
Google users not given sufficient choice over its data processing, says German antitrust watchdog
The Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office (FCO), has been investigating Google’s T&Cs for processing user data since May 2021. At issue is how Google collects and connects user data across multiple services — and whether it offers users sufficient choice over its profiling of them for ad targeting. This has landed on the radar of the antitrust regulator since a lack of choice for consumers can negatively affect competition.
TechCrunch
Crime-reporting app Citizen lays off 33 employees
“We are grateful to all of our departing team members for their contributions to Citizen and are committed to supporting them through this transition with a generous severance package that includes accelerated option vesting and extended exercise window, six months of COBRA payments, career services support and other benefits,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
SEC filing shows Adobe had interest in buying Figma as early as 2020
One point previously unknown is that Adobe approached Figma as early as 2020, and Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field met with Adobe representatives several times during those years before finally coming to an agreement in September. According to the document, preliminary discussions about a possible partnership or acquisition first...
TechCrunch
DeepL, the AI-based language translator, raises over $100M at a $1B+ valuation
Cologne, Germany-based DeepL is not disclosing the full amount that it’s raised — it doesn’t want to focus on this aspect, CEO and founder Jaroslaw Kutylowski said in an interview — but as we were working on this story we heard a range of figures. At one end, an investor that was pitched on the funding told TechCrunch that DeepL was aiming to raise $125 million. At the other end, a report with a rumor about the funding from back in November said the amount was around $100 million. The funding closed earlier this month.
TechCrunch
Apple Maps’ business listings are about to get more detailed with launch of ‘Apple Business Connect’
The service is a long time coming for Apple Maps. Although first launched in 2012, the mapping platform for years had relied on a simplified system, Apple Business Register, to update Maps listings with corrected information. And it leveraged third-party data from partners like Foursquare, Yelp and Tripadvisor, to provide users with other business information, ratings and reviews. For comparison, Google has allowed business owners to manage their listings since 2005 — though its product, now called Google Business Profiles, has gone through numerous name changes since then.
TechCrunch
Indian giant Jio makes cloud gaming push
JioGames, part of Reliance Industries’ telecom platform Jio, said on Thursday it has inked a 10-year strategic partnership with French firm Gamestream. The French firm, which offers clients white-labeling cloud gaming solutions, will work with the Indian giant to make an “ambitious” play on bringing cloud gaming to “1.4 billion” Indians, Jio said.
TechCrunch
Google says India antitrust order poses threat to national security
“Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources,” the company wrote in a blog post, titled “Heart of the Matter.”
TechCrunch
Twitter brings its “For You” and “Following” dual-timeline view to the web
Earlier this week, the company renamed “Home” (algorithmic timeline) and “Latest” (chronological timeline) to “For You” and “Following”. The “For You” timeline now appears first in both the iOS app and the web. While you have to swipe between these...
TechCrunch
Can we get more crypto partnerships and less crypto layoffs, please?
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. For the first time in a long time, there was less talk circulating about a certain three-letter crypto exchange, ahem,...
TechCrunch
The app economy slowed for the first time in 2022, with consumer spend down 2% to $167 billion
The new analysis, found in the firm’s annual “State of Mobile” report is based on consumer spending across all app stores, including third-party Android app stores in China. It shows the impact of a down economy on what, until now, has largely been a growth industry where every year saw apps raking in more money than the year before.
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
Comments / 2