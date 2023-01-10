The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO