Houston, TX

KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Women set up man at Houston gym to be robbed

A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student

A Houston-area school district is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced, FOX 26 reported Thursday. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday at Humble ISD's Humble High School, located about 25 minutes northeast of Houston. Video of the altercation shared with FOX 26 by Elvert Bolden, the student's father, appears to show the teacher grabbing and shoving the student into desks and chairs in the classroom. The teacher eventually slams the student into a classroom wall as other students try to separate them.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff

The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX

