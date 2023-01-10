Read full article on original website
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
DeepL, the AI-based language translator, raises over $100M at a $1B+ valuation
Cologne, Germany-based DeepL is not disclosing the full amount that it’s raised — it doesn’t want to focus on this aspect, CEO and founder Jaroslaw Kutylowski said in an interview — but as we were working on this story we heard a range of figures. At one end, an investor that was pitched on the funding told TechCrunch that DeepL was aiming to raise $125 million. At the other end, a report with a rumor about the funding from back in November said the amount was around $100 million. The funding closed earlier this month.
AWS partners with Avalanche to scale blockchain solutions for enterprises, governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs, the company building out layer-1 blockchain Avalanche, to help scale blockchain adoption across enterprises, institutions and governments, the two firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain is inevitable,” Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said...
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
Sam Bankman-Fried launches Substack: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away’
In a post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview,” Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence surrounding the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019 that went on to raise $2 billion in funding and achieve a valuation of a staggering $32 billion. He wrote:. I didn’t steal...
The Guardian confirms ransomware attack stole employee data
The Guardian confirmed the data breach in an update emailed to staff on Wednesday, which the newspaper reported shortly after. The email, signed by the news outlet’s chief executive Anna Bateson and editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, told employees that the cyberattack involved “unauthorised third-party access to parts of our network,” and was likely triggered by a phishing attempt, but they did not elaborate further.
Deel enters equity management space with acquisition of Capbase
As its name suggests, San Francisco-based Capbase claims it can update a company’s cap table in real time as it issues shares, signs contracts and raises money from investors. It then uses that data to build API integrations that can be used to set up bank accounts, payroll and business insurance. Greg Miaskiewicz and Stefan Nagey founded the company in 2018, and raised a total of about $6 million in venture capital from firms such as Better Tomorrow Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Village Global, as well as a number of angel investors.
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
BlackRock acquires minority stake in SMB 401(k) provider Human Interest
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Human Interest’s digital retirement benefits platform allows users “to launch a retirement plan in minutes and put it on autopilot,” according to the company. It also touts that it has eliminated all 401(k) transaction fees. The startup told TechCrunch previously that it works with “every kind of SMB” — from tech startups to law offices, to dentists to dog walkers, to manufacturing firms, to social justice nonprofits.
Seek lands $7.5M investment for AI that answers domain-specific questions
“I founded Seek last year, after working as a quant and data scientist for more than a decade,” Nagy told TechCrunch in an email interview. “I wanted to solve a pain point that I experienced over and over again throughout my career. I’ve often found myself feeling like a ‘human computer’ to translate between my less technical colleagues and the data they needed. For example, sales reps would send me messages asking me to pull some basic, but custom, statistics for our customers. It would frustrate me because it would take time away from the research that I wanted to be doing, that added long-term value to the business. From my colleagues’ perspective, it was also really annoying to wait a long time for me to manually get them the data.”
Company created by Citrix-Tibco merger confirms it has laid off 15% of staff
Although the company would not share just how many people were involved, it appears to be in the thousands. Cloud Software Group was formed last year after PE firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management) took Citrix private in a $16.5 billion deal, the third biggest enterprise M&A deal of last year. At the time, the firms indicated they would be combining Citrix with Tibco, another enterprise firm that Vista had purchased previously.
OpenAI begins piloting ChatGPT Professional, a premium version of its viral chatbot
The monetized version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional, apparently. That’s according to a waitlist link OpenAI posted in the Discord server, which asks a range of questions about payment preferences including “At what price (per month) would you consider ChatGPT to be so expensive that you would not consider buying it?”
Indian giant Jio makes cloud gaming push
JioGames, part of Reliance Industries’ telecom platform Jio, said on Thursday it has inked a 10-year strategic partnership with French firm Gamestream. The French firm, which offers clients white-labeling cloud gaming solutions, will work with the Indian giant to make an “ambitious” play on bringing cloud gaming to “1.4 billion” Indians, Jio said.
Kleiner Perkins-backed Vylo thinks the future of news is video commentary
My first reaction to the idea was: Why does one need to share news comments via video clips? Can’t it just happen in the text-based comment section of The New York Times or other news websites?. Tyler Reynolds, founder and CEO of Vylo, believes the future of news lies...
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 stock options report, pivot to SaaS, crypto investor survey
Who’s taking on more risk: A Stanford grad who leveraged their network to raise a seed round or an immigrant worker who relocates to an expensive city for a startup job?. In its latest yearly report, Secfi, which helps workers manage equity, found that 24% of the companies on its platform reduced their valuations last year.
Blaze makes coding more accessible with AI-driven, no code app builder
That’s what Blaze is attempting to do as an early-stage startup from two women founders who have already built and sold one company. Today the company announced the product is generally available for the first time, and also announced a $3.5 million pre-seed round. “The problem we solve is...
India’s Jio says it has rolled out 5G to over 100 cities in 100 days
The firm said on Wednesday that its 5G network is now live across at least one city each in 18 Indian states. Bharti Airtel, Jio Platform’s chief rival in India, in comparison has extended 5G to about 30 cities, it said earlier Wednesday. India, the world’s second largest wireless...
