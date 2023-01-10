Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Twitter is considering selling usernames through online auctions, new report claims
The report says engineers at the company have considered organizing online auctions where people can bid for usernames, also known as handles. The potential new revenue stream has been discussed since at least December. It’s unknown if the idea will come to fruition, and if it does, it’s unclear if the plan will affect all usernames or only some of them.
TechCrunch
Third-party Twitter apps are facing issues, users say
Makers of these apps also complained about these issues on Mastadon. Twitterrific developer Sean Heber said, “Did Twitter just kill 3rd party clients?” while Tweetbot’s Paul Haddad said, “I’m hoping whatever is going on at Twitter is just some automated spam protection bot that is incorrectly suspending proper apps.”
TechCrunch
Google is finally rolling out emoji reactions for Meet video calls
Users can click or tap on the smile icon on the bottom pane to post a reaction emoji — with support for different skin tones — on the video call. When users react with an emoji, you will see a small badge on the top-left corner of their tile on the web. If there are many people reacting at one time, you will see a stream of reactions on the left-hand side — just like comments on a live video.
TechCrunch
Medium embraces Twitter alternative Mastodon with launch of its own community
Though launched six years ago, Mastodon has more recently gained traction as users flee Elon Musk’s Twitter. Since acquiring the social network, Musk has made a series of controversial decisions, like reenabling the accounts of white supremacists and former president Donald Trump as well as banning journalists, amid a reduction in Twitter’s moderation teams. He’s also been mucking around with Twitter’s product, promising to un-verify users who don’t pay for the service, while alienating advertisers, putting Twitter’s future at risk.
TechCrunch
TikTok fined in France for manipulative cookie-consent flow
The €5 million penalty announced today by the CNIL relates to a cookie-consent flow TikTok had used on its website (tiktok.com) until early last year — in which the regulator found it was not as easy for users to refuse cookies as to accept them — so it was essentially manipulating consent by making it easier for site visitors to accept its tracking than to opt out.
TechCrunch
Kleiner Perkins-backed Vylo thinks the future of news is video commentary
My first reaction to the idea was: Why does one need to share news comments via video clips? Can’t it just happen in the text-based comment section of The New York Times or other news websites?. Tyler Reynolds, founder and CEO of Vylo, believes the future of news lies...
TechCrunch
OpenAI begins piloting ChatGPT Professional, a premium version of its viral chatbot
The monetized version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional, apparently. That’s according to a waitlist link OpenAI posted in the Discord server, which asks a range of questions about payment preferences including “At what price (per month) would you consider ChatGPT to be so expensive that you would not consider buying it?”
TechCrunch
The app economy slowed for the first time in 2022, with consumer spend down 2% to $167 billion
The new analysis, found in the firm’s annual “State of Mobile” report is based on consumer spending across all app stores, including third-party Android app stores in China. It shows the impact of a down economy on what, until now, has largely been a growth industry where every year saw apps raking in more money than the year before.
TechCrunch
Major EU privacy decisions against Meta’s legal basis for ads raise fresh complaints
You can find the 188-page Facebook decision here and the 196-page Instagram decision here — both of which feature redactions made by Meta as it was allowed to remove commercially sensitive information so some juicy details are missing. (For example, a paragraph in the Facebook document where the company...
TechCrunch
Will what happened at CES, stay at CES?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Haje Kamps and Brian Heater about CES, which took place last week over in the ever-exciting Las Vegas area. All of our fantastic CES coverage can be found on the site, but for the purposes of today’s show, we tried to keep it analytical, chatty and, at times, even a bit robotic. (You’ll see what I mean.)
TechCrunch
E Ink’s latest color displays have me dreaming of electronic paper magazines
You’ve heard it all before: A lifetime of staring at screens has worn out my eyes, leading me down a rabbit hole of lifehacky solutions to ease the fatigue. Some of the tricks I picked up over the years have helped — especially the one where I simply take breaks and go for walks — but one thing hasn’t changed: I still spend more time than I’d like gazing at glossy displays.
TechCrunch
As it shifts focus from DIY computer kits, Kano spins out its creative software suite as a standalone business
The move comes as the U.K. company has been shifting its focus away from its build-your-own PC roots in pursuit of profitability and longer-term sustainability. Founded out of London in 2013, Kano has brought various products to market through the years designed to teach the building blocks of computing to children. This includes its flagship Raspberry Pi-based modular PCs, as well as accessories such as the Harry Potter Coding Kit, replete with a physical magic wand that works across most platforms.
TechCrunch
Twitter rival ‘T2’ raises its first outside funding, $1.1M from a group of high-profile angels
Cselle himself has founded and sold startups to Twitter and Google, and he spent a number of years at both companies building products. In recent times, he has also been a popular presence on Twitter on subjects like building companies and products. His track record shows in the list of people who have pitched in money to back him and his latest efforts.
TechCrunch
Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
TechCrunch
Apple Maps’ business listings are about to get more detailed with launch of ‘Apple Business Connect’
The service is a long time coming for Apple Maps. Although first launched in 2012, the mapping platform for years had relied on a simplified system, Apple Business Register, to update Maps listings with corrected information. And it leveraged third-party data from partners like Foursquare, Yelp and Tripadvisor, to provide users with other business information, ratings and reviews. For comparison, Google has allowed business owners to manage their listings since 2005 — though its product, now called Google Business Profiles, has gone through numerous name changes since then.
TechCrunch
Frank-ly, the Kardashian method won’t work for SBF
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha was joined by Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak to talk about the latest and greatest in tech. Before we get into what we got up to, can we just say how great it is to be back? It feels therapeutic to be back on the mic to digest the news in terms of trends and startup happenings; and we hope you feel right about the same.
TechCrunch
Meta rescinded some full-time job offers
“As we continue to reassess our hiring needs, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw offers to a small number of candidates,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. “While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”
TechCrunch
The mixed messaging of mixed reality
A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.
TechCrunch
Google says India antitrust order poses threat to national security
“Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources,” the company wrote in a blog post, titled “Heart of the Matter.”
