TechCrunch
Deel enters equity management space with acquisition of Capbase
As its name suggests, San Francisco-based Capbase claims it can update a company’s cap table in real time as it issues shares, signs contracts and raises money from investors. It then uses that data to build API integrations that can be used to set up bank accounts, payroll and business insurance. Greg Miaskiewicz and Stefan Nagey founded the company in 2018, and raised a total of about $6 million in venture capital from firms such as Better Tomorrow Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Village Global, as well as a number of angel investors.
DeepL, the AI-based language translator, raises over $100M at a $1B+ valuation
Cologne, Germany-based DeepL is not disclosing the full amount that it’s raised — it doesn’t want to focus on this aspect, CEO and founder Jaroslaw Kutylowski said in an interview — but as we were working on this story we heard a range of figures. At one end, an investor that was pitched on the funding told TechCrunch that DeepL was aiming to raise $125 million. At the other end, a report with a rumor about the funding from back in November said the amount was around $100 million. The funding closed earlier this month.
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
Sam Bankman-Fried launches Substack: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away’
In a post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview,” Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence surrounding the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019 that went on to raise $2 billion in funding and achieve a valuation of a staggering $32 billion. He wrote:. I didn’t steal...
Can we get more crypto partnerships and less crypto layoffs, please?
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. For the first time in a long time, there was less talk circulating about a certain three-letter crypto exchange, ahem,...
AWS partners with Avalanche to scale blockchain solutions for enterprises, governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs, the company building out layer-1 blockchain Avalanche, to help scale blockchain adoption across enterprises, institutions and governments, the two firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain is inevitable,” Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said...
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
Inside Secfi’s 2022 state of stock options equity report
An estimated 24% of startups on the Secfi platform reduced their fair market valuations in 2022, according to an internal analysis. For people working at those startups, that means some (in some cases, all) of their employee stock options spent 2022 underwater. Separately, a Secfi analysis of 1,502 funding rounds...
DeFi startups need to experiment with new use cases and build solutions, investors say
TechCrunch surveyed six crypto-focused investors about the road ahead for crypto adoption, their sentiment toward DeFi and how the focus in that subsector (by both investors and founders) is growing. The total value locked (TVL) on DeFi protocols has fallen roughly 77% from all-time highs around $180 billion in December...
Why Africa had no unicorns last year despite record fundraising haul
Data from market insights trackers Briter Bridges and The Big Deal reveal that funding raised by African startups exceeded $5 billion (including undisclosed deals) in 2022 — a slight percentage increase from the figures reported in 2021 despite a global pullback in VC funding. And yet, no unicorns popped up throughout the year, compared to five in 2021.
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to launch a paid acquisition channel
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth...
When it comes to web3, investors say they’re in it for the long haul
Yes, venture as a whole had a quieter year overall in 2022, but the lack of web3 deals stood out particularly because the sector entered the year with so much momentum. Maybe the dramatic meltdowns of token Luna and the second-largest crypto exchange FTX scared investors off web3 as a whole? Did the rapid decline of consumer interest in NFTs spur VCs to rethink the category? We decided to find out.
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
Carta lays off 10% as CTO lawsuit looms
Today’s layoff is around the same size as its 2020 workforce reduction, an event that CEO Henry Ward then partially attributed to a decline in new customers given the coronavirus’s impact on business. Years later, Ward is striking the same tone. In an email sent to staff today,...
Career Karma’s latest layoff underscores edtech’s new challenge
The cut shows that even as many edtech companies attempt to right-size their staff, there’s more work to do. Harris’ e-mail to remaining staff underscores the tension of today: Once eager enterprise customers are still making up their minds on whether or not to sign up for new tools, leading to extended sales cycles and uncertainty.
Company created by Citrix-Tibco merger confirms it has laid off 15% of staff
Although the company would not share just how many people were involved, it appears to be in the thousands. Cloud Software Group was formed last year after PE firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management) took Citrix private in a $16.5 billion deal, the third biggest enterprise M&A deal of last year. At the time, the firms indicated they would be combining Citrix with Tibco, another enterprise firm that Vista had purchased previously.
Does it ever make more sense to raise a structured round over taking a valuation cut?
Many startups that tried to avoid raising a regular round in 2022 — or turned to an alternative to hold them over — will find themselves in a tough cash position this year and will have to try to raise. In the process of securing the funds they...
Peppy secures a $45M Series B to expand its B2B2C health services platform to the US
Founded in London in 2018, Peppy offer services around menopause, fertility, pregnancy and early parenthood to a corporate customer base, which then offers it for free to employees. The twist is that those services are largely individualised, with personal video consultations and the like. Peppy was partly lucky and partly...
