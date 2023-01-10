Read full article on original website
Middleburg Heights begins Central Park Master Plan process
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With work on the city’s comprehensive master plan and updated zoning code behind them, Middleburg Heights officials are focusing on plans to establish Central Park, a new amenity proposed for a large expanse of property near the library. City Council passed legislation at its Jan....
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial
It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
Take a hike in Shaker; Black History Month events planned in Beachwood; more: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Take a hike: That is, take a hike with the Doan Brook Watershed Partnership when it conducts its “Winter Tree ID Hike” from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lower Shaker Lake in Shaker Heights. Many people can identify common trees by their distinctive leaves...
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
Funk to fill vacant Olmsted Falls Board of Education seat
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The Olmsted Falls City Schools Board of Education has appointed Olmsted Township resident Justin Funk to fill a vacant board member seat. The position came open last month with the resignation of Cynthia Tomasch. Funk will serve the rest of Tomasch’s term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Guardians revamp Progressive Field for more social space: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It’s not enough to have a seat at the old ball game. Fans today want to congregate, grab a craft beer and mingle throughout the nine innings. So from the 400 level to behind home plate, the Cleveland Guardians are creating more shared sectors and open sightlines in their two-year, $435 million renovation.
Chagrin Falls Village Council establishes new traffic pattern and raises cemetery fees
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- During its first meeting of 2023, Chagrin Falls Village Council passed two ordinances, discussed another and gave an update on the playground plans for Riverside Park. Motorists will have to learn a new traffic pattern, now that council approved an ordinance eliminating left turns onto North...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio so far has been spared the worst of what was called for in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, with snowfall totals reported in late morning ranging from a dusting to 2 to 3 inches across Cuyahoga County and a high of 5.1 inches at one spot in Ashtabula County.
Slavic Village residents demand a stop to chronic illegal sidewalk parking
Members of the Hyacinth Community Block Club in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood report chronic illegal parking has become a growing safety concern.
The Nauti Mermaid shuts down in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Nauti Mermaid has shut down. The Warehouse District restaurant posted on its website its final day was this past Sunday, Jan. 8.
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
1925 brick colonial on Lake Ave. offers character, charm: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Located on one of Lakewood’s prettiest streets and offering views of Lake Erie from out its front windows, the brick colonial at 12907 Lake Ave. is an appealing mix of period charm and contemporary conveniences. Built in 1925, the home boasts classic details like hardwood flooring,...
