Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It’s not enough to have a seat at the old ball game. Fans today want to congregate, grab a craft beer and mingle throughout the nine innings. So from the 400 level to behind home plate, the Cleveland Guardians are creating more shared sectors and open sightlines in their two-year, $435 million renovation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO