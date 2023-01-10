ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial

It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
Funk to fill vacant Olmsted Falls Board of Education seat

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The Olmsted Falls City Schools Board of Education has appointed Olmsted Township resident Justin Funk to fill a vacant board member seat. The position came open last month with the resignation of Cynthia Tomasch. Funk will serve the rest of Tomasch’s term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Guardians revamp Progressive Field for more social space: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It’s not enough to have a seat at the old ball game. Fans today want to congregate, grab a craft beer and mingle throughout the nine innings. So from the 400 level to behind home plate, the Cleveland Guardians are creating more shared sectors and open sightlines in their two-year, $435 million renovation.
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
