Arizona State

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5

By Brooke Chau
 3 days ago
The World Health Organization sounds the alarm as a new omicron subvariant is the most transmissible one we have seen. Medical experts say everyone is at risk for infection, even those who have so far avoided catching COVID-19.

XBB.1.5 makes up about an estimated 40% of those new cases.

In just one month, from the last week of November 2022 to the last week of December 2022, the subvariant rose from less than 1% of total estimated COVID-19 infections nationwide to 40%, according to the CDC.

"To date per the CDC, it accounts for 40% of the confirmed cases so we do know it's the most prevalent virus subvariant out there currently. Keep safe, talk to your primary care doctor and most importantly, if you feel sick, stay at home," said Dr. Lola Oluyitan-Okeze with P3 Health Partners Arizona.

Dr. Oluyitan-Okeze also wants to remind people that proper hygiene like washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, wearing a mask and social distancing is recommended, especially for those over the age of 65.

Dr. Oluyitan-Okeze also explains that viruses mutate, this subvariant is no surprise to medical health professionals but it may be a surprise for those catching it, thinking they are in the clear.

The CDC also recommends getting up to date on your booster shot and if you feel sick, stay home.

