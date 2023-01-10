Southwest Florida sports results for Jan. 9-14: Basketball and soccer

Here is a report of Southwest Florida high school athletic events played the week of Jan. 9-14

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball

Gulf Coast 42, Barron Collier 24: The Sharks secured their seventh straight CCAC title behind Lilly Fultz' 20 points. Maddie Leslie tallied 9 points in the win.

LaBelle 60, Canterbury 29: Kayla Collins led all scorers with 30 points and 15 rebounds on a night Marissa Burchard needed 29 points to reach 1,000 points for her career and got exactly that.

Cypress Lake 43, Island Coast 32: Bri Madore scored 14 points with 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Kylie Anderson added 12 points, 5 steals, and 2 rebounds, and Fay Hayes scored 8 points with 6 rebounds to pace the Panthers. Avery Brincat scored 19 to lead the Gators.

Oasis 62, North Fort Myers 30: Emma Osinski scored a team-high 23 points while Brynn Stambaugh had 21 and Maci Stambaugh 13 for the Sharks.

Naples 40, Palmetto Ridge 36: Annika Anderson scored 16 points with 4 blocks, 3 steals and 2 assists, Kalea Moore had 11 points and 9 rebounds and Georgia kent added 9 points and 16 rebounds for Naples.

Lehigh 50, Dunbar 12: Yadira Delgado scored 16 and Faith Plummer 14 for the Lightning.

Boys Basketball

Gulf Coast 70, American Heritage 52: Wesley Roark led the Sharks with 24 points, while Chris Jimenez had 20 points. Colin Vector finished with 9 points, and RJ Williams had 8.

Boys Soccer

Gulf Coast 2, Golden Gate 1: Marcello Maffei scored the Sharks' first goal and assisted on Diego Martinez's game-winner in the 74th minute as Gulf Coast (7-1-3) won the Collier County title. Neil Maldonado added an assist for the Sharks while Anthony Donofrio picked up the win in goal.

South Fort Myers 2, East Lee 0: Santiago Costa and Angel Padilla scored on goal each for the Wolfpack. Ibraell Tanure tallied seven saves in the shutout win.

Girls Soccer

Estero 3, Fort Myers 0: Ansley Mancini scored two goals in the Wildcats' win over the Green Wave. Kaitlyn Mancini tacked on one goal and one assist, while Morgan King added an assist.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

St. John Neumann 76, Canterbury 41: Sophia McCartney entered the prestigious 1,000 career points club in style, putting up 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Celtics' win. Sydney Martin added 31 points for Neumann.

LaBelle 72, Island Coast 26: Marissa Burchard scored 35 points in the Cowboys' win, marking her fifth 30-plus point outing of the season. Kayla Collins tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds for LaBelle.

Seacrest 52, Bishop Verot 36: Carlyn Kelly and Josee Fry had 10 points each for the Vikings.

Boys Basketball

Canterbury 80, Evangelical Christian 56: Gavin Williams and Jared Julmeus had 10 points each for the Sentinels.

St. John Neumann 62, Seacrest 58: The Celtics won the opening round of the Private 8 quarterfinals, overcoming an 11 point halftime deficit to beat the Stingrays. Eric Morgan had a game-high 34 points for Neumann, while Nick Cassano had 22 in the loss for the Stingrays.

Community School of Naples 64, Southwest Florida Christian 37: Jackson McAdams had 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals in the opening round of the Private 8 tournament. Grayson Kersher had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks while Dom Hoge added 6 points and 7 assists.

Barron Collier 57, Naples 22

Boys Soccer

Fort Myers 3, Riverdale 2: The Green Wave moved to 12-2-1 on the season with a rivalry win over the Raiders. Ricardo Louis, Michael Krzeminski, and Jonathan De Paula all scored once for Fort Myers. Trent Britton added a pair of assists, while Marvin Vidal-Torres assisted once.

Golden Gate 3, Naples 3 (4-3 in PKs): The Titans managed to win in penalties, to advance to the CCPS Championship against the Golden Eagles. Riley Aldana, Luis Barrueco, and George Barrueco all had one goal for Golden Gate. Harvey Sarajian had a pair of goals, while Cason Shepard had one for Naples.

Gulf Coast 4, Lely 1: Phillip Hajjar scored all four goals for the Sharks, and had a hat trick before the first half ended. Diego Martinez registered three assists, and Sebastian Merhar assisted Hajjar's final goal in the win. Anthony Donofrio tallied eight saves for the Sharks.

Canterbury 8, St. John Neumann 0: Julian Viacava led the Cougars with two goals, while Riley Johnson had one goal and one assist. Ian Murphy and Zach Bevington both had one goal and one assist each. Kevin Ortiz, Jayson Gordon, and Ishaan Ahmad rounded out the scoring column with one goal apiece.

Evangelical Christian 3, Community School of Naples 1: Pedro Alves, Charles Beutler, and Aron Elves all scored in the Sentinels win. Nico Fleming, Kaden Stout, and Braden Olsen all added one assist each for Evangelical Christian.

Gateway 4, Lehigh 2: Brandon Toscano's two goals led the Eagles to their ninth win of the season. Connor Rees and Juan Vargas had one goal each in the win over the Lightning.

Bishop Verot 9, First Baptist 1

Southwest Florida Christian 3, Seacrest 0

Girls Soccer

Seacrest 1, Canterbury 0: Melanie Bello put in a header as regulation time expired to secure a victory for the Stingrays.

Evangelical Christian 7, Community School of Naples 0: 8th Grader Taylor Foss had two goals and two assists in the opening round of the Private 8 Tournament, leading the Sentinels past the Seahawks. Rachel Wiltgen, a freshman, added two goals in the win. Alexa Bereczki had two goals and one assist, while Claire Valentine had one goal. Kalyssa Collins and Mia McDaniel had one assist each.

Riverdale 2, Fort Myers 0

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer

North Fort Myers 8, Fort Myers 0

On paper, Wednesday night's competition between North Fort Myers and Fort Myers was supposed to be a competitive bout.

Both programs were ranked inside the top three locally in The News-Press/Naples Daily News rankings and the MaxPreps computer rankings. But it was far from a competitive match.

The Red Knights blew out the Green Wave, winning 8-0 at Moody Field. For North, it's their second consecutive mercy rule win.

"I think in spurts, we looked really good in spurts," North Fort Myers coach Nick Erickson said. "Then there's some little bit of lulls, where I'm not sure if that's the foot coming off the gas or whatever that might be. For the most part, they're playing pretty well right now. We had a nice game to end right before the break, and we had two get rained out, so we weren't able to build off that momentum.

"I was very curious to see how this would turn out with so much time in between, and the big club tournaments, and that stuff they've been playing in. For the most part, it was good stuff."

It didn't take long for North (7-2-3) to get on the board, as Lexi Neumann opened the scoring just two minutes in off an assist from Evie McCarthy. Shortly thereafter, Sophia Kerns doubled the lead in the fifth minute to put the Green Wave (5-2-2) in an immediate two-goal deficit.

Personnel issues didn't help the Green Wave either. Forward Giana D'Altrui (5 goals, 1 assist) was unavailable for the contest, while Sammy Degen (5 goals, 5 assists) was going to play in a limited capacity, per Fort Myers coach Brian Buesing.

Kerns tacked on a third goal out of the water break, while Neumann added a second in the 68th minute. Carolina Jenkins, Hannah Busenbark, and Kinsley Seidl also scored once, with Seidl getting her first varsity goal. North also cashed in on a Fort Myers own goal in the 51st minute.

Fort Myers struggled against the back line that included Cami Nunn, Ariana Restrepo, Alex Spiller, and McKenna Cartmell, ending with limited shot opportunities across the 80 minutes.

"Generally speaking, we do a pretty decent job of limiting shots on goal," Erickson said. "Most of the goals that come against us are off of set pieces, or corner scrambles, or misplayed things. I generally feel pretty good about us being able to limit dangerous shots on goal."

The Red Knights will get a week off before playing host to Cypress Lake, while Fort Myers will aim for a win against district foe Riverdale on less than 24 hours rest.

— Alex Martin

Lemon Bay 2, Oasis 1: Jaclynn Mars scored the Sharks' lone goal.

Boys Soccer

Oasis 1, Lemon Bay 1: Mario Acosta scored the equalizer for Oasis on a second half penalty kick. Josh Hill tallied 10 saves in the net for the Sharks to preserve the tie.

Girls Basketball

South Fort Myers 56, Estero 29: The Wolfpack picked up their 12th win in 14 games behind Jayda Green's 17 points. Haley Lang had 14 points, and Makayla Sprague added 10 points.

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

Cardinal Mooney 62, Gateway Charter 60

In a matchup that could portend a future battle in the Class 3A postseason, the Cougars survived a scrappy comeback attempt by the Griffins, upsetting one of the best teams in the state through the first two months of the season.

Trailing 62-60 with less than 15 seconds remaining, Gateway Charter got off two shot attempts that kissed the rim but didn’t fall through.

The Cougars celebrated, having knocked off a team ranked 17 when the first FHSAA rankings came out last week.

“We kind of like the underdog mindset of teams saying we’re not that good, they got all the hype and stuff like that,” Cardinal Mooney head coach Vince Cherry said. “And we came out ready to play today. We put our socks on just like everybody else. We’re not backing down from any competition.”

The Griffins’ last possession was emblematic of their night with too many missed shots.

The Cougars, meanwhile, started hot on both ends of the floor, sprinting out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“They were locked in,” Cherry said. “We prepared the right way. We were focused all week.”

Drew Carter led the way for Mooney with 17 points off the bench, while Teddy Foster had a strong defensive night as well as 10 points.

The Griffins’ talent couldn’t be contained for long, however, with big contributions from 6-foot-8 forward Patrick Johnson (17 points) and guard Jahmari Johnson (14 points). The team battled back to take their first lead at 51-50 off a Trey Fogle steal and dish to Jahmari Johnson in the fourth quarter.

Taking advantage of a strong performance from beyond the arc, George Leibold hit a pair of 3-points in the game’s final few minutes to nudge ahead.

“Our three best players were on our bench at the end of the game,” Cherry said. “We had guys step up down the stretch and make big plays and that’s what helped us win this basketball game.”

With the win, the Cougars improve to 11-4 while the Griffins drop to 13-3 with their first consecutive losses of the season.

Lehigh 70, ECS 65: Angel Pagan Jr. led the way for the Lightning with 19 points and Kionus Walters added 17. Gavin Willians led the Sentinels with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Jared Julmeus added 13 and Ashton Peterson 10.

Girls Basketball

Cypress Lake 35, Dunbar 21: Bri Madore led the Panthers with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists while Kylie Anderson added 10 rebounds along with 3 points. Miya Shields led the Tigers with 10 points.

St. John Neumann 68, Community School of Naples 31: Sophia McCartney was dominant in the Celtics win, tallying 25 points while reeling in an impressive 26 rebounds. Sydney Martin had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Elise Flannery added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

South Fort Myers 54, Ida Baker 15: South was led in scoring by Jayda Green with 15 points, Haley Lang 11, and Kimber Swift 10.

Bishop Verot 47, FBA 27: Bishop Verot was led by Josee Fry with 16 points and Carlyn Kelly with 12.

Gateway Charter 43, Oasis 33: Emma Osinski and Maci Stambaugh led the Sharks, scoring 12 points each.

Village School 55, Everglades City 18: Leading scorers for Village were Bella Holmes with 20 points and Mylee Van de Wouw with 16.

Canterbury 52, Mariner 27: Kaya Langford tallied a game-high 19 points for the Cougars.

LaBelle 59, Sebring 35: Kayla Colins led all scorers with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Marissa Burchard chipped in 23 points and 5 steals.

Girls Soccer

Estero 2, Bishop Verot 1: Ansley Mancini and Tessa Loucks scored for the Wildcats in their win over the Vikings. Naysie Tianga and Mancini registered assists for Estero.

Cape Coral 8, Bonita Springs 0: The Seahawks seniors stood out on Senior Night. Allison Brown had 1 goal and 1 assist, Emmy Pardo had 1 goal and Ella Janigian added 2 assists. Cameron Fallacara led the way netting 4 goals. Angelina Toro and Isabella Cruz each scored a goal, while Kaysie Taylor added an assist to the win.

Oasis 7, Island Coast 0: Jacylynn Mars scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Sharks while Nevaeh Rogers who added 1 goal and 1 assist. Elizabeth Blusiewicz added a goal and an assist. Freshmen Mackenzie Canney and Madison Boyko each scored their first goals.

Canterbury 8, Southwest Florida Christian 0: Chloe Sweitzer and MacKenzie Molina scored two goals each in the Cougars' dominant win. Alyssa Lugoercio, Ava Colmier, and Kali Young all scored one goal each. Taiya Arrigo and Young both had two assists, while Sweitzer and Lugoercio both had an assist. Goalkeeper Evelynn Jones managed the shutout.

Boys Soccer

Oasis 6, Island Coast 0: Tyler Kerr led the Sharks to their school-record eleventh win with four goals and one assist, while Mario Acosta tacked on two goals and an assist. Preston Mars had an assist in the winning effort.

Bishop Verot 4, Estero 0: Cooper Banks notched two goals in the Vikings' win. Raul Blandon and Ryan Gadson added one goal each.

Gateway 5, Cypress Lake 0: Edvin Escalante scored twice for Gateway, while three other Eagles added goals in the shutout win. Goalkeepers Tanner Ricks and Matias Rosas combined for the shutout.

Mariner 1, Canterbury 1: Justin Medero assisted Gabriel Chica in the Tritons' lone goal in the tie.

FBA 3, ECS 1: Charles Beutler scored ECS' goal with an assist from Miguel Scheel.

MONDAY

Boys Basketball

Community School of Naples 75, Southwest Florida Christian 27: Jackson McAdams led the Seahawks with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Dom Hoge had 11 points and 5 assists, while Brennan Ringhofer tallied 11 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals in the winning effort.

Girls Basketball

St. John Neumann 62, Donahue Academy 20: Elise Flannery had a strong showing for the Celtics on Senior Night, notching 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Lily Wahlfield had 10 points and 5 assists, and Sophia McCartney had 15 points and 19 rebounds.

Boys Soccer

Seacrest 2, Village School of Naples 1: Carter Byrom, assisted by Max Pearson, and Alberto Trejo-Molina, assisted by Byrom, both found the back of the net in the Stingrays' win.

Girls Soccer

Seacrest 8, Village School of Naples 0: Sophia Caruso notched a hat trick on Senior Night for the Stingrays, while Melannie Bello added two goals. Kennedy Barnaby, Ella Malone, and Annie Smith rounded out the scoring column with one goal each.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida sports results for Jan. 9-14: Basketball and soccer