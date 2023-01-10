ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Savannah will strut their stuff down Club One in first pageant since COVID

By Enocha Edenfield
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRiF1_0k9aAser00

After a three-year hiatus, the Mr. Savannah Pageant is back for its fifth year this Thursday. As in years past, the pageant is being presented by the Savannah Sweet Tease, one of the city’s burlesque troupes.

“Because of COVID, we weren't able to have it since the last time which I believe was in 2019,” said Rita D’LaVane, Founder of Savannah Sweet Tease.

Even though the pageant title is Mr. Savannah, the contest is open to people assigned male at birth, trans men, those assigned female at birth but identify as masc nonbinary, and other male-presenting people.

The Patriotism of Pride:Honor the American heroes of the LGBTQIA+ community

Authenticity for all:Savannah's first fully queer-owned, operated tattoo shop fosters community

D’LaVane said the point is that it’s open to “anybody that's in the umbrella of what you would think that a very inclusive Mr. Savannah could be. It's just something that we started as a way to build confidence with people in the community and get them involved on stage.”

Contestants from all over the 912 area code will be competing for a grand prize that’s worth $500. The pageant is split into categories including an interview where the contestant’s can pick a favorite outfit to wear, a swimsuit portion, and a talent presentation. The current Mr. Savannah, Lawrence Allan Dupre, has held the title longer than anyone else and will be acting as a judge this year.

When asked what advice they would offer this year’s contestants, Dupre said, “Competitors should just be themselves and have confidence in what they are doing.” D’LaVane is not a judge but describes themselves as “the Paula Abdul of the group” there to cheer everyone on and hope they all have a good time.

If you’d like to join D’LaVane as another Paula Abdul in the crowd, the fifth annual Mr. Savannah Pageant is Thursday at Club One, 1 Jefferson St. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The pageant starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $30 for VIP seating. You can purchase tickets at ClubOne-online.com/events/mrsavannah/.

IF YOU GO

What: Mr. Savannah Pageant

When: Thursday at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8:30

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson St.

Cost: General Admission $20; VIP $30

Info: ClubOne-online.com/events/mrsavannah/

Comments / 1

 

