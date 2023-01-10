Read full article on original website
Related
chainstoreage.com
H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants
H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
KXAN
New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más
In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
fox7austin.com
What's happening in Austin this weekend
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? We've got the scoop -- from stand-up comedy and live music to a city-wide vintage sale and a special night for Star Trek fans. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
fox7austin.com
Austin Travels talks about Rocky Hill Ranch
Just an hour east of Austin in the Smithville area is a spot where you can embrace your love for the outdoors. Pam LeBlanc has all the details.
Eater
Mexico City Restaurant La Popular Is Coming to Austin With Tacos, Mezcals, and Tequilas
Mexico City restaurant La Popular is opening its second-ever location in America right in Austin. It’ll be found within the Lantana Place development at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Building Five, Suite 100 in the West Oak Hill neighborhood debuting sometime in spring 2023. Through executive chef César de la Parra...
National footwear retailer Journeys now open in Georgetown
Journeys opened a new location in Georgetown Jan. 10. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national footwear retailer, opened a new location in the Wolf Ranch Town Center Jan. 10. The business, which stocks shoes and accessories for teens and adults, carries brands that include Converse, Adidas, Vans, Ugg and more. The store, located at 1015 W. 1019 W. University Ave., Georgetown, is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 737-738-5083. www.journeys.com.
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
fox7austin.com
Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
electrek.co
Tesla applies for massive $700 million expansion of Gigafactory Texas
Tesla has applied with the Texas state department of licensing for a massive $700 million expansion of Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Gigafactory Texas is already a monstrously big factory. That becomes clear as you drive along it, which takes a while because it is almost a mile long. Tesla is...
512 Wine Bar coming to Georgetown
512 Wine Bar will open in Georgetown this spring. (Courtesy Pexels) 512 Wine Bar is planning to open sometime this spring at 6970 Williams Drive, Georgetown. The outdoor winery will serve up a variety of beverages at the Williams Grove venue space, where customers can find other food truck vendors. In addition to wine, owners Lori Clark and Brian Henson plan to sell olive oils, balsamic vinegar, snacks like gourmet popcorn, hats and shirts, among other items. Clark said the business will also offer entertainment, such as music bingo and an open mic night. www.512winebar.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Plans to Spend More Than $770 Million on Texas Factory Expansion
Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing there.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
New immunity-evading 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant detected in Central Texas
XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of cases in the U.S.
fox7austin.com
'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant officially detected in Travis County
A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances.
Comments / 0