H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants

H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más

In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What's happening in Austin this weekend

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? We've got the scoop -- from stand-up comedy and live music to a city-wide vintage sale and a special night for Star Trek fans. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

National footwear retailer Journeys now open in Georgetown

Journeys opened a new location in Georgetown Jan. 10. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national footwear retailer, opened a new location in the Wolf Ranch Town Center Jan. 10. The business, which stocks shoes and accessories for teens and adults, carries brands that include Converse, Adidas, Vans, Ugg and more. The store, located at 1015 W. 1019 W. University Ave., Georgetown, is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 737-738-5083. www.journeys.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
AUSTIN, TX
electrek.co

Tesla applies for massive $700 million expansion of Gigafactory Texas

Tesla has applied with the Texas state department of licensing for a massive $700 million expansion of Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Gigafactory Texas is already a monstrously big factory. That becomes clear as you drive along it, which takes a while because it is almost a mile long. Tesla is...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

512 Wine Bar coming to Georgetown

512 Wine Bar will open in Georgetown this spring. (Courtesy Pexels) 512 Wine Bar is planning to open sometime this spring at 6970 Williams Drive, Georgetown. The outdoor winery will serve up a variety of beverages at the Williams Grove venue space, where customers can find other food truck vendors. In addition to wine, owners Lori Clark and Brian Henson plan to sell olive oils, balsamic vinegar, snacks like gourmet popcorn, hats and shirts, among other items. Clark said the business will also offer entertainment, such as music bingo and an open mic night. www.512winebar.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Plans to Spend More Than $770 Million on Texas Factory Expansion

Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing there.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX

