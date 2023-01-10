ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Broken Heart Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Broken heart syndrome is a temporary condition that can occur as a result of sudden emotional or physical stress. It’s often mistaken for a heart attack because of their similar symptoms (i.e. chest pain, shortness of breath, diaphoresis [sweating], and dizziness). Emotional and physical stress are the triggers, broken...
Warning Signs of High Cortisol Levels, Plus What Causes It

It’s normal to have high levels of cortisol from time to time but chronic high levels can wreak havoc in the body. If you have symptoms and your doctor thinks your cortisol levels are to blame, testing can be done to check your levels. The type of treatment you...

