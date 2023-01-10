Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android’s biggest strength and weakness is its fragmentation. It’s great that Android allows us to get hundreds of amazing smartphones from all kinds of manufacturers every year, but this also means that all of these devices need their own update channels—and some of them just inevitably get left behind. Google was able to fix a lot of problems related to this by decoupling core Android components from the operating system itself as part of Project Mainline, and now, the company is introducing a way to make it easier for developers to take advantage of the latest features across all Android versions.

3 DAYS AGO