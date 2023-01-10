Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in official marketing photos
Leaks have surfaced with official marketing photos of the Galaxy S23, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. While it’s unmistakably a Galaxy device, Samsung appears to have altered the phone design in a few notable ways. The Galaxy S23 photo leaks come from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, and they showcase the device comes in four new colors.
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
This seven-year-old Android phone is about to get its final update
This Android phone from Fairphone, which runs Android 10 and is powered by a Snapdragon 801 chipset, is nearing the end of its life cycle.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
An extension to the Android SDK brings updated features for older devices
Android users with older phones typically can't enjoy new Android updates because their devices aren't up to date. Google aims to change this problem with the extension of the Android SDK. Innovation. The extension provides developers with a toolkit to integrate features from Android's updated operating system into older devices...
Android 14: Everything you need to know
It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
Your Android phone could soon handle more than one Chrome window
Google's Chrome is one of the best browsers on Android, a splitting image of its desktop counterpart. Unfortunately, it lacks a few technical capabilities of the latter. For example, you can open multiple tabs on Android, but switching between them isn't the epitome of convenience. Tablets and some foldable phones are better off, allowing multiple Chrome instances to run in tandem, just like desktops. We wished it were the same on every great Android phone, but the browser lacked that functionality natives, until now.
Google helps devs bring new Android features to older phones
Android's biggest strength and weakness is its fragmentation. It's great that Android allows us to get hundreds of amazing smartphones from all kinds of manufacturers every year, but this also means that all of these devices need their own update channels—and some of them just inevitably get left behind. Google was able to fix a lot of problems related to this by decoupling core Android components from the operating system itself as part of Project Mainline, and now, the company is introducing a way to make it easier for developers to take advantage of the latest features across all Android versions.
Google may launch a Fuchsia-powered device this year
Google may be readying a new product with Fuchsia OS installed out of the box. A now-deleted company document revealed the plans. The internal document suggested that the first-ever Fuchsia-powered device may launch as early as this year. The first-ever Fuchsia-powered device may launch in 2023. According to a 9to5Google...
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
Google Play Store and the App Store are flooded with fake ChatGPT apps
With the rise in popularity of the ChatGPT online service, some fake services have begun masquerading, claiming to offer similar services. Some of these fake apps are trying to fool users into thinking that they are from OpenAI. Recent reports show a rise in the presence of such fake apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
The latest Sony Walkman has longer battery life & runs on Android
Sony today has revealed a new Walkman model called the Walkman NW-A306, and it boasts improved battery life for longer enjoyment of your favorite digital music. You might find yourself asking why you’d want a dedicated music player like the Sony Walkman NW-A306. Especially when your smartphone already serves as a digital music player. Both for locally stored MP3 files and for streaming using services like Spotify, YouTube Music and more.
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand thanks to a slight change from Google. The company essentially changed some writing in the menu, to make things simpler overall. Google makes Google Photos backup terminology easier to understand. The company decided to update two terms in the menu, and...
Google Chat makes starting group chats a bit faster
So, it seems that Google is getting all its ducks in a row in regard to its messaging platforms. Hangouts has been laid to rest, and the company is going all in on Google Chat. However, the company is still bringing improvements to the platform. Google announced (via Android Police)that starting group chats in Google Chat will be much faster.
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
