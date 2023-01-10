On behalf of the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Committee, we would like to give you some updates and ask for your consideration of a contribution to our Capital Campaign. We are eager to meet our generous matching donation of up to $175,000 by Paul and Giselaine Coulombe. We are also very excited to announce a $50,000 pledge from the Mildred H. McEvoy Foundation.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO