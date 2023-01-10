Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
boothbayregister.com
Snow-capped
Andy Cozzi of Boothbay provided the newspaper with a few of his photographs taken near Knickerbocker Pond during and following the snowstorm on Jan. 6. “All of these images provide an insight into the beauty of the camp property, the pond and all that they have to offer.” said Cozzi.
boothbayregister.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
boothbayregister.com
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
boothbayregister.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
boothbayregister.com
BRAS: ‘Please help us if you can’
On behalf of the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Committee, we would like to give you some updates and ask for your consideration of a contribution to our Capital Campaign. We are eager to meet our generous matching donation of up to $175,000 by Paul and Giselaine Coulombe. We are also very excited to announce a $50,000 pledge from the Mildred H. McEvoy Foundation.
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 12 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Mt. Abram defeats Boothbay
The Mt. Abram Roadrunners improved to 3-5 on the season with a home win, 55-30, against the Boothbay Region Seahawks in a Class C South girls basketball game at Salem Tuesday, Jan. 10. The loss dropped Boothbay’s record to 1-8. Mt. Abram got balanced scoring, with Jenna Osgood scoring...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS boys travel to Buckfield Jan. 18
The Boothbay Region High School boys basketball teams will make up their games at Buckfield, postponed on Jan. 5, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. J.V. is at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30.
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset’s airport remains open amid FAA system issue
Planes can still take off from and land at Wiscasset Municipal Airport this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration addresses a communications system issue, Airport Manager Richard Tetrev and pilot and Airport Advisory Committee Chair Steve Williams confirmed in phone interviews. Tuesday night, Tetrev put out the...
boothbayregister.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
Comments / 0