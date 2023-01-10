ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Michael Wayne Vanbergen

Michael Wayne Vanbergen, 73, passed away on January 5, 2023, at The Villages Regional hospital after a 5-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Mike and his loving wife, Lou Ann, moved to Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield from Blossburg, PA in 2004 after he retired as Manager of Electric Operations of Tri County & Claverack Rural Electric Cooperatives.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Janet Gertrude Steinholtz

Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership. Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school. Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Sandra Marchig

Sandra was born November 7, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Walter McLavey and Nina Matthews. She passed away on December 29, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She lived a quiet and peaceful life, loved her family and was in turn much loved by them. Sandra was preceded in death by her...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Former Sumter commissioner among those chosen to serve on Middleton CDD

A pair of new community development districts are expected to govern the Middleton commercial area of the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near the Coleman federal prison. Wildwood commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of ordinances creating the districts and are expected to vote on them later...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Four chaplains who gave up their lives to be focus of presentation in The Villages

Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages. Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County

Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages

Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Experts identify cause of death for orca whale found on Flagler County beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy