Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.

