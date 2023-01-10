Read full article on original website
Michael Wayne Vanbergen
Michael Wayne Vanbergen, 73, passed away on January 5, 2023, at The Villages Regional hospital after a 5-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Mike and his loving wife, Lou Ann, moved to Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield from Blossburg, PA in 2004 after he retired as Manager of Electric Operations of Tri County & Claverack Rural Electric Cooperatives.
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership. Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school. Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades...
Sandra Marchig
Sandra was born November 7, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Walter McLavey and Nina Matthews. She passed away on December 29, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She lived a quiet and peaceful life, loved her family and was in turn much loved by them. Sandra was preceded in death by her...
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
A pair of new community development districts are expected to govern the Middleton commercial area of the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near the Coleman federal prison. Wildwood commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of ordinances creating the districts and are expected to vote on them later...
Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages. Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
U.S. Highway 441 (from State Road 200/SW 10th Street to U.S. 27/NW 10th Street). S/N Magnolia Avenue (from SW Fort King Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 3rd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 2nd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 1st...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
The Marion County Tax Collector instead supports Charlie Stone. As Justin Albright seeks support for his state House campaign, one important voter said he won’t consider it. That would be Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, the candidate’s older brother. After news broke that Justin Albright filed in...
The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
